Little Rock family recounts traumatic traffic stop in Frisco, Texas

A Black family of four spoke out for the first time Thursday morning in a press conference in Little Rock detailing the traumatic police stop they experienced on July 23 in Frisco, Texas.

During a half-hour press conference, Myron and Demetria Heard and Dia and Jason Nicholson recounted a roughly 20 to 25 minute encounter that saw Frisco police officers point guns at and also handcuff members of the group, including two minors who were in the car, the Heards' 13-year-old son, Kaileb, and the Nicholsons' 12-year-old son.

The emotional ordeal was the result of a Frisco police officer inputting the Heards' license plate in a computer search as being from Arizona and not Arkansas, resulting in the belief the Heards' car, a Dodge Charger, was stolen.

The group is represented by Mark Hampton, a Little Rock attorney who primarily has worked as a criminal defense attorney. He also was part of the litigation involved in President Bill Clinton's Whitewater and "Pardon Gate" scandals. "They were all victims of an unnecessary and unwarranted traffic stop," Hampton said of the Heards and Nicholsons. "That quickly escalated to a place where they were faced with multiple firearms [and] repeated commands to obey or suffer the consequences which could have ultimately ended in severe physical injury or death had they made a false move while this stop was going on." Frisco Police Chief David Shilson has released a statement apologizing for the incident. "We made a mistake," Shilson said. "Our department will not hide from its mistakes. Instead, we will learn from them." Hampton began the press conference by saying the prospect of litigation or damages was not the purpose of the event. "Frankly, because we're still waiting on an (Freedom of Information) request from the Frisco Police Department and under Texas law they have up to two weeks to reply to that so we don't have all the information," Hampton said. "Once we gain that, we may have an opportunity to meet again and discuss other details of the detention and arrest." Demetria Heard was driving the Dodge Charger as the family made its way to an AAU basketball tournament. She was asked what she would want to say to the female officer who made the mistake that led to guns being pointed at them and members of her family being handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser. "In the moment, I didn't realize how dismissive you were to us," Demetria Heard said. "When my husband tried to express his feelings and what you had just done to us and our son and nephew. You were very dismissive. You didn't seem genuine at all. You were just trying to plead your case. You never said genuinely apologize. It was just my bad, my bad. I made a mistake. And ... I'll never be able to understand why. Now that's something my son is going to have to deal with," Heard concluded, breaking down in tears.

According to a Associated Press review of the body cam footage released from the incident, the officers apologize repeatedly after the mistake was realized, with one saying they responded with guns drawn because it's "the normal way we pull people out of a stolen car." Another assured the family that they were in no danger because they followed the officers' orders.

"Y'all cooperate, nothing's going to happen," the officer says. "No one just randomly shoots somebody for no reason, right?"

The officer who initiated the traffic stop and was among those with guns drawn was also Black. She explained that when she checked the license plate, "I ran it as AZ for Arizona instead of AR" for Arkansas.

"This is all my fault, OK," the officer says. "I apologize for this. I know it's very traumatic for you, your nephew and your son. Like I said, it's on me."

During the stop, Myron Heard dropped his cell phone. On the video, Heard was caught saying "If I would have went to reach for my phone, we could've all got killed."

"I looked back at these guns everywhere," Myron Heard said on Thursday. "I'm like, 'we haven't done anything, and for them to take my family to all of that, over a mistake that they made, it's just about an unfortunate situation and it's very dramatic because, like me personally, if I were driving I don't think I'd be sitting here right now."

Jason Nicholson emphasized that it was "a mistake that could cause four lives and four caskets within the blink of an eye. all because of a mistake."

CORRECTION: Dia and Jason Nicholson are not siblings. An earlier version of this articled mislabeled their relationship.



