Local golfer leaps into contention

HOT SPRINGS -- Will Gordon of Hot Springs catapulted up the leaderboard into a tie for third place after a strong second round in the Junior PGA Championships on Wednesday at Hot Springs Country Club.

Gordon shot an even-par 71 in Tuesday's opening round on the Arlington course, finishing tied for 37th.

Despite the intense heat and not shooting as well as he would have liked on day one, Gordon dominated on the Park course on day two Wednesday, firing a 6-under 65.

"A lot of people talk about how the Arlington is an easier golf course to score low on," Gordon said. "Once I shot even -- and it was not the best even par that I've shot -- I knew I had some more left in the tank. I knew I could go low."

Gordon, a student at Hot Springs Lakeside High School, set out on a mission to illustrate his ability against a field featuring many of the nation's top junior golfers.

"So yeah just playing the Park, it was like, 'OK, I didn't play good on the Arlington, but let's just go show the field what I can do,' " Gordon said. "Yeah it's a little bit of being cocky, but in my mind I do think I am one of the best golfers out here, so I just need to put it on paper."

Gordon said he was frustrated after not being able to make a birdie on the par-5 first hole Wednesday and used the bad taste that left in his mouth to propel him forward.

He did just that, birdieing seven of nine holes in a stretch that started on the fourth hole and ended on the 12th.

"It wasn't one of those things that I was hitting them super close," Gordon said. "On some of them I was, but I was making a lot of 15-, 20-, 30-footers and so that helped a lot."

When he approached the 18th green Wednesday, a crowd of people gathered to cheer him on.

"It's been incredible," Gordon said. "I've never played a golf tournament with this much support. I mean having all the members come out there and having 40 people on the 18th green, it's pretty special because I know they're all cheering for me no matter if I do good or bad. "

Gordon teed off in the afternoon in the first round and said the greens were harder to read with the late tee time because so many players had walked on them before he got there.

He benefited from an early tee time in the second round but still battled heat that crept over 100 degrees on the heat index.

"The greens were in good shape and they were running faster than they were [Tuesday] just because it was earlier in the day," Gordon said. "The temperature, it was all about the same. It was a little hotter [in round two] and so I just needed to drink more water."

The tournament made its first cut after the second round, and Gordon returns to the Arlington course today for round three.

"]In round two] I didn't feel like I hit it the best I could hit it," Gordon said. "I felt like I putt really well. ]I know if I just hit greens and fairways, my putting is on fire right now. So hopefully they'll go in, too. My game plan is just to go greens and fairways."