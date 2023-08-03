The nation in brief: Mail carrier wounded in Chicago holdup

Mail carrier wounded in Chicago holdup

CHICAGO -- A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot while working in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, authorities said.

Two attackers approached the 52-year-old carrier Tuesday about 3:30 p.m., police said. They tried to take his belongings and one fired a gun, striking the carrier in the leg, police said.

A Postal Service spokesperson confirmed the victim was a mail carrier. The agency was investigating the shooting but did not have an update on the carrier's condition, the spokesperson said.

Police said the victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Officers had not arrested any suspects, and detectives are investigating, police said.

Postal inspectors could be seen going door to door near the scene of the shooting Tuesday evening.

Alderwoman Ruth Cruz said young children live on the block. "So it makes me not only sad, but also worries me," she said. "Other neighbors have shared some concerns about what they have experienced in the neighborhood recently."

A string of robberies targeting mail carriers last winter left many traumatized and fearful for their lives, the head of the Chicago branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers told the Tribune in February.

"It's a traumatizing experience to have a gun pulled at you in the performance of your duties while servicing the public," said Elise Foster, president of the union's Branch 11. "They're scared and some don't even want to return back to work."

1 dead in bus crash near Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. -- One person was killed in a tour bus rollover involving more than 50 people in northern Arizona near the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, authorities said.

The bus rolled over just before 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, according to the tribal police department.

Grand Canyon West is run by the tribe but has no operational ties to Grand Canyon National Park, which is managed by the National Park Service.

The rollover involved 57 people; one person died and eight were flown to hospitals. An unknown number with less critical injuries were driven for treatment, tribal emergency officials said.

A private tour operator and a visitor's personal vehicle collided near the Grand Canyon West parking lot, tribal officials confirmed. The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted tribal police with the crash.

Grand Canyon West is in northern Mohave County at the West Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Stolen vehicle hurts 10 NYC pedestrians

NEW YORK -- A man driving a stolen SUV struck a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk while fleeing from police on a busy Manhattan street near Grand Central Terminal, injuring 10 people, who all were expected to survive, authorities said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene during the afternoon rush hour Tuesday near Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street in Midtown, also near the Chrysler Building and the Hyatt Grand Central New York hotel. The worst of the injuries was a fractured ankle, police and fire officials said.

Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle by a license plate scanner about 5:30 p.m. and tried to stop the SUV, which initially appeared to be pulling over, officials said.

But the vehicle drove off, struck a bicyclist and a taxi, and then went up on a sidewalk and hit the pedestrians while making a U-turn on Lexington, police said. The SUV then drove the wrong way on Lexington and struck another vehicle head-on, police said. Officers said the SUV's speeds were low because of traffic.

The driver of the SUV, which was reported stolen in the Bronx on Monday, was a 20-year-old man who was detained by bystanders until police arrived. Police say the man did not have a New York driver's license.

N.C. driver charged with hit-and-run

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- Police have determined that a car crash that injured a group of migrant workers in North Carolina was accidental, but the driver has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

New evidence led police to change their assessment that the crash was intentional, Maj. Brian Greene, interim chief of the Lincolnton Police Department, said Tuesday.

Daniel Gonzalez, 68, turned himself in a day after he is accused of driving his SUV into the workers, injuring six, while trying to park at a Walmart on Sunday. Family members who accompanied him to the Police Department told detectives that he had hit the gas pedal accidentally and left the scene in a panic.

"Based on the statements and after consulting with the district attorney's office, we are treating this as accidental," Greene said. "People were still injured, and he left the scene, so he was charged with felony hit-and-run," with bail set at $50,000.

The victims were treated at a hospital, with all six released late Sunday, Greene said. The men had been waiting for a shuttle bus that takes them to and from an orchard.



