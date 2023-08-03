Man arrested in connection with deadly July 2022 shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a July 2022 shooting that left two men dead.

Officers arrested Key’Andre Collins, 25, who faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Javyn Luckey, 19, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Thursday.

A prosecutor had been reviewing the case file to determine if the shooting warranted criminal charges, a process known as file review, Edwards said.

Luckey died at Arkansas Children’s Hospital after being dropped off there with gunshot wounds on July 19, 2022, authorities have said. Detectives determined that Luckey was fatally shot in the same incident at 1801 Reservoir Road that killed Deandre Jones, 35.

Collins is not being charged in Jones’ death, Edwards said. Police said in a tweet that Collins does face two felony charges of committing a terroristic act in addition to the single murder count.

Collins was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday afternoon, an online inmate roster showed.