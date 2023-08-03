Man jailed in shooting, death of his daughter, 6

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County man arrested Tuesday in the May 29 shooting death of his 6-year-old daughter said it was an accident on the night of her death, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jordan Thomas Chadick, 44, of 200 Springwood Road, Unit A-1, was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop on Greenway Street on a felony count of first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, and was booked into the Garland County jail less than an hour later.

Emily White, a special prosecutor with the state office of the prosecutor coordinator, has been appointed to represent the state in the case after the Garland County prosecuting attorney's office recused.

The probable cause affidavit obtained from White's office Wednesday states in part that a person commits first-degree murder if the victim is 14 or younger at the time of their death.

The report says that Garland County sheriff's deputies responded Chadick's apartment around 9 p.m. after receiving several calls regarding a shooting there.

The first deputy who arrived found the apartment door partially open and an unidentified woman on the porch, saying she needed an ambulance. The deputy entered and found a man and a woman, later identified as Jordan and Melissa Chadick, and Melissa Chadick was holding a girl who "appeared lifeless and was covered in blood."

In a June 5 and July 21 interview with Melissa Chadick, she stated she and Jordan Chadick had separated in September 2022, noting their marriage was "volatile due to his alcohol and drug use," authorities said.

The day of the shooting, she said she, Jordan and their daughter went to her mother-in-law's condominium complex to let their daughter swim in the pool.

She said Jordan drank several drinks that afternoon and the "more alcohol he drank, the more violent he became." They argued to the point she decided to leave, and since he had ridden to the condo with them, Jordan returned with her to her home.

She said she called Jordan's brother, and he was able to convince Jordan to leave, and she allowed the daughter to go with him because she intended to "go to work" with him the next morning.

She said she responded to the scene at Jordan's apartment before any law enforcement were there and Jordan met her outside and "told her to prepare herself." She said she ran into the apartment and picked her daughter up and after deputies arrived she went outside and laid on the ground.

She told investigators there were several times during their marriage when Jordan "held a gun to her head" to get her to comply with requests. She said his behavior became more erratic after they separated, which she likened to times during their marriage when he would be using illicit drugs, specifically meth.

Jordan told authorities he and his daughter got to his apartment between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and ate dinner. He said he carries a handgun which he kept in a backpack near the living room. He could not recall in detail what happened to his daughter, but stated he believed he took the gun from the backpack before they went upstairs to bed.

"Through the course of these interviews, Jordan gave different versions of the events and circumstances" which led to his daughter's death, the affidavit states, noting, "at times he drew diagrams of the scene and at times he reenacted the scene, alleging that the gun 'must have' discharged when it hit his leg."

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Jordan Chadick's phone, which they said indicated that immediately after the shooting he made three separate phone calls that were not to emergency first responder personnel.

On July 13, investigators received the autopsy report of the victim ruling the death a homicide. It was noted the victim was 3 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 55 pounds, and had what appeared to be a quarter-inch by quarter-inch circular gunshot wound through the top of her head, near the vertex.

The direction of travel of the bullet was in "a sharp downward, back to front pattern," and created skull fractures, brain injury and massive blood loss.

According to the autopsy report, Jordan Chadick's recollection of the events leading to his daughter's death "cannot be reconciled with the manner in which she died."