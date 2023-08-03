McAdoo not ready for drills





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman said cornerback Quincy McAdoo will not open camp with the Razorbacks on Friday.

McAdoo sustained a neck injury in a rollover car accident in May and will not be involved in training camp as he continues to go through the recovery process.

McAdoo, a sophomore from Clarendon, will instead report on Aug. 23, the first day of fall semester classes.

"We haven't gotten the results back from his doctor's appointment because he hasn't had it yet," Pittman said. "I think it's on the 10th [of August] when he goes in. He won't be at camp. He'll report when school starts."

Pittman said at SEC media days two weeks ago that McAdoo would be the only Razorback not likely to participate in camp, but that has changed in the interim.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Terry Wells won't be ready for the start of camp due to a torn pectoral muscle, Pittman said, adding Wells will be out for a while.

"Man, he's had some bad luck," Pittman said, referencing Wells' injuries.

Redshirt junior running back Dominique Johnson, coming off a second knee surgery, will be limited in some drills.

"We're not just going to run him out there and let him do everything," Pittman said. "He will be at every position drill, every team drill. He just might not take as many team drills as he might late, early."

Pittman also said he hopes Dave Polanski, Arkansas' associate director of sports medicine, has a slow start to camp.

"We should go out there and Dave will be by himself not doing anything, at least for a while," Pittman said.

MLB son

Defensive line coach Deke Adams was grateful Sam Pittman allowed him to be in Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday for his son Jordyn's major league baseball debut with the Los Angeles Angels.

"Some people preach family but we live family! Camp is starting and there was no hesitation from @CoachSamPittman," Deke Adams posted on his Twitter account, with a photo of him hugging his son at the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park. "Thank you Coach for allowing me to experience one of the biggest moments of my son's life!"

Jordyn Adams started in center field in Atlanta's 12-5 victory over the Angels on Wednesday and went 0 for 4. He was called up from Class AAA Salt Lake City after batting .264 with 13 home runs, 60 runs batted in and 37 stolen bases in 89 games.

Pittman said he adjusted his meeting schedule with the coaches to allow Adams to be with his son for a couple of days.

Instead of meeting with the full staff Wednesday and coordinators Dan Enos and Travis Williams today, Pittman met with the coordinators Wednesday and will meet with the entire staff today when Adams is back in Fayetteville.

Jordyn Adams was the Angels' first-round draft pick in 2018.

Angels Manager Phil Nevin is one of the best friends of Eric Musselman, the Arkansas men's basketball coach.

No fat

Running back Raheim Sanders is listed at 242 pounds on the roster after playing at 227 last season.

Coach Sam Pittman drew laughter during Wednesday's news conference when asked if he had any concerns about the added 15 pounds for the preseason first-team All-SEC player.

"Can't do nothing about it. You'd have to cut skin," Pittman said. "I mean, you pinch him and nothing moves.

"He's 242 and there's no fat there. So I don't know what you do with it. But he's in shape."

Different opener

Arkansas is opening with Western Carolina, a Football Championship Subdivision team that plays in the Southern Conference, on Sept. 2 in Little Rock.

The Razorbacks opened last season with Cincinnati, which was ranked No. 23 and coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

Sam Pittman said he doesn't think playing an FCS team rather than Cincinnati, which moved to the Big 12 this season, will affect Arkansas' approach in training camp.

"I hope not," Pittman said. "We're trying to approach camp [about] us getting better. We still have a lot of new faces, and that's not only on the kids, but the coaching staff.

"Most of our guys were with us through spring ball with our new staff, but we still have quite a few that we have to figure out if they're going to help us or not this year, too."

Arkansas beat Cincinnati 31-24 last season, when the Bearcats finished 9-4 after going 13-1 in 2021.

Western Carolina was 6-5 last season.

Heavier Hudson

Senior safety Hudson Clark, listed at 188 pounds, added about 12 pounds over the summer.

Clark needed the additional weight, according to Coach Sam Pittman, who referenced Clark as one of the players who had a good offseason of training.

"We asked him to go in and fill the hole on a running back and he didn't have enough in the behind to fill it," Pittman said. "He's there, he just can't get him on the ground. So he's one that sticks out."





