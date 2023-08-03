Mississippi defendant in federal drug trafficking case testifies Thursday morning; closing arguments set to begin

A Mississippi man arrested in September 2018 after state troopers discovered 10 kilograms of cocaine in his rental car testified for about an hour Thursday in federal court.

Tommy Collier, 42, of Greenville, Miss., admitted to lying to police after he was pulled over for a traffic violation the morning of Sept 11, 2018 on Interstate 40 near Lonoke. Collier said he had gone to Las Vegas, Nev. for a cousin’s bachelor party and discovered the drugs in the rental car when he stopped in Little Rock just before he was stopped by troopers.

Collier, who is confined to a wheelchair, said he rented a car to drive home because a flight wasn’t immediately available and he was unable to find the medical supplies he needed.

“I knew I had to head home because it only takes a day for sepsis to put me in the hospital,” he said.

Following jury instructions, attorneys for both sides will present closing arguments. The jury is expected to begin its deliberations a little after noon.