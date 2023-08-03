Mother whose son was fatally struck by vehicles on I-30 files suit against Saline County authorities

The mother of a New Mexico man who was killed a year-and-a-half ago on Interstate 30 in Saline County filed a lawsuit Thursday, alleging that her son’s civil rights were violated by the deputies who detained him minutes before he was fatally struck by passing vehicles.



In her lawsuit, Maria Elena Barajas alleges that deputies used excessive force against her son, Daniel Barajas, which caused him to “stagger” onto the highway during that cold, dark and rainy morning, where he was “struck by multiple vehicles and killed.”



She also accused two employees of the county’s coroner’s office of conspiring to deprive the victim of his constitutional rights.



Daniel Barajas, 38, died around 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2022, roughly six minutes after deputies left the scene where they had detained him for almost 90 minutes, according to the lawsuit.



Among the defendants named in the lawsuit is Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright, along with two of his captains, one lieutenant, one sergeant and three deputies.



The League of United Latin American Citizens held a news conference Thursday afternoon in Albuquerque, N.M., which is also where the lawsuit was filed in federal court, to announce the legal action against the 11 defendants.



“They tried to brush Daniel off as a ne’er-do-well,” Michael Laux, an attorney representing Maria Elena Barajas, said during the news conference, which was streamed live on Facebook.





The lawsuit names Wright, Deputies Hunter Thompson, Sullivan Sulzberger and Jake Scoggins, Sgt. Christy Biddle, Lt. Kate Hawthorn, Capt. Harley Sowell and Capt. Joey Shamlin as defendants. Also named as defendants are Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn and Allyn West, his former chief deputy.



Attempts to reach the sheriff and coroner by phone on Thursday were unsuccessful.



Barajas’ home was in Albuquerque. He was traveling to Texas from Kentucky to see his newborn niece and nephew, his relatives said.



The lawsuit alleges that a single debit card transaction proves that Barajas’ card was used by somebody at a seafood restaurant hours after his death. It also alleges that vital evidence was destroyed, lost or not collected during the investigation.

Thompson and Sulzberger are specifically accused of racial profiling. They are alleged to have discriminated against Barajas for his Latino heritage, restraining him and ordering him not to drive in spite of him violating no laws and being cleared by EMTs. They’re also accused of taking possession of his car keys, committing excessive force against him and failing to protect him.



The plaintiff is seeking compensatory damages, costs, attorney’s fees and punitive damages.