Murphy’s revenue down for 2Q 17.3%

Murphy USA Inc. said Wednesday that its fuel and in-store sales remained strong in the second quarter even when compared with last year's phenomenal results.

The El Dorado-based gas station and convenience store chain reported that its second-quarter revenue fell 17.3% from the same period last year, to $5.6 billion.

Murphy USA posted net income of $132.8 million, or $6.02 per share, for the quarter that ended June 30, compared to net income of $183.3 million, or $7.53 per share, a year ago.

The company's per-share earnings barely beat the average estimate by seven analysts of $5.98.

Murphy USA's shares fell $4.07, or 1.34%, to close Wednesday at $299.20 on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares have traded between $231.65 and $323.40 in the past year.

The company released its second-quarter report after the stock markets closed.

The quarter's results show continued momentum,"maintaining fuel market share while delivering incremental in-store growth against exceptional 2022 performance," said Andrew Clyde, Murphy USA's president and chief executive officer.

"Our strong year-to-date performance in an environment with markedly less volatility reaffirms our belief that the structural change in fuel margins is not only sustainable, but also closer to the high end of our expectations," Clyde said.

Zacks said in a report Tuesday that a continued demand for gasoline and diesel fuel as post-pandemic travel surges is propping up margins in the oil and gas industry, even as the effects of inflation threaten to eat into profits.

Total retail gallons of fuel sold in the quarter grew 2.3% over the same period last year. Volumes on a same-store sale basis, meaning sales at stores open at least a year, dipped 1.8%.

Total merchandise sales rose 5.5% to $1 billion. Same-store sales of tobacco products increased 2.8% to $128.5 million.

Operating expenses including stores were $4.5 million higher than in last year's second quarter. Murphy USA attributed this mainly to employee-related expenses, store maintenance costs and inventory shrink costs.

The company paid a quarterly cash dividend on June 1 of 38 cents per share, up 2.7% from the previous quarter. It also repurchased about 334,000 shares in the quarter at an average price of $284.65 per share, for a total of $95 million.

Murphy USA opened four stores in the second quarter, bringing its total network to 1,725 locations, the company said. Another 24 stores are under construction.

The company has scheduled a conference call at 10 a.m. today to discuss the quarter's results. The phone number is (888) 330-2384 with the conference ID number 6680883.

The call can also be accessed via webcast at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com.

The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the call ends, and a transcript will be available shortly afterward.