Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy-winning singer of sexual harassment and allege that her production company created a hostile work environment. Filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, the civil lawsuit claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her. Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment. The complaint seeks unspecified damages and names Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of her dance team. Representatives for Lizzo didn't immediately comment. The court filing claims that after performing in Amsterdam, Lizzo and her crew attended a sexually themed show at a club in the city's Red Light District, where "Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers" and led a chant pressuring Davis to touch one of the women's breasts. "Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants," the complaint says. "Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed." Lizzo, who routinely champions body positivity, is also accused of calling out Davis for her weight gain after accusing the dancer of not being committed to her role. Davis was fired in May for recording a meeting in which Lizzo had given out notes to dancers about their performances, according to the complaint. Lizzo won the 2022 Grammy for record of the year for "About Damn Time." A global tour supporting her fourth studio album, "Special," wrapped up last month.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took time during their Delaware beach vacation to see the summer blockbuster "Oppenheimer." After a quick dinner at Matt's Fish Camp in nearby Lewes on Tuesday, the Bidens went to an early evening showing of the three-hour movie about the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer at the Movies at Midway theater. In a brief exchange with reporters afterward, the president called the film "compelling."