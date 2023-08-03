NEWS IN BRIEF

Biden administration puts off oil purchase

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is delaying plans to restock the nation’s emergency oil reserve as crude prices surpass $80 a barrel.

The Energy Department canceled a planned purchase of 6 million barrels for the strategic reserve this week, saying it wants to secure a good deal for taxpayers.

The administration said it remains committed to refilling the reserve, which President Joe Biden significantly drained last year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports because of the war in Ukraine.

“The [Department of Energy] remains committed to its replenishment strategy for the [Strategic Petroleum Reserve], including direct purchases when we can secure a good deal for taxpayers,” Energy Department Deputy Chief of Staff Bridget Bartol said in a statement.

Officials also will use targeted exchange returns and cancellation of planned oil sales “where drawdown is unnecessary, in coordination with Congress,” Bartol said.

Biden withdrew 180 million barrels from the strategic reserve starting in March 2022, bringing the stockpile to its lowest level since the 1980s.

— The Associated Press

DoorDash has record total orders, revenue

DoorDash set new records for total orders and revenue in the second quarter as its grocery and convenience deliveries accelerated and it improved driver efficiency.

The San Francisco-based delivery company said its total orders rose 25% to 532 million for the April-June period. That was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of 521 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue rose 33% to $2.1 billion, which was in line with analysts’ forecasts.

DoorDash raised its full-year forecast Wednesday. The company said it now expects gross order values between $64.2 billion and $65.2 billion for the year, up from the $63 billion to $64.5 billion previously forecast. Door-Dash expects adjusted pretax earnings between $750 million and $1.05 billion, up from a range of $600 million to $900 million.

DoorDash’s shares rose 5% in after-hours trading.

— The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls on downgrade news

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 882.79, down 5.62.

“A downgrade by Fitch Ratings of U.S. government debt from AAA to AA+ sparked selling in equity markets led by the information technology and communication services sectors as the Nasdaq Composite closed down by more than 2% with investors reducing risk following the recent rally,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen’s Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.