MOTOR SPORTS

Johnson joins HOF class

Together, Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus dominated auto racing for years. It seems only fitting they were both selected for the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Johnson, one of the most accomplished drivers in the sport’s history, and his crew chief Knaus combined to win a record-tying seven Cup Series championships. They will be joined by former driver Donnie Allison, who got in via the pioneer ballot, as part of NASCAR’s Class of 2024. The induction ceremony will be held Jan. 19 in Charlotte, N.C. Johnson’s seven Cup Series titles tie him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most by a driver in NASCAR history, and his run of five consecutive championships from 2006 through 2010 remain a series record. He also won titles in 2013 and 2016. Johnson’s championships came during an era of change for NASCAR, as he earned titles under a variety of championship points formats and in three different generations of race cars.

BASEBALL

Cubs place Stroman on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip Wednesday and added newly acquired right-handed reliever Jose Cuas to the active roster. Stroman isn’t expected to miss much action, Manager David Ross said. The move is retroactive to Tuesday. Stroman (10-8, 3.85 ERA) allowed a combined 13 runs in his past two starts.

Surgery for Hendriks

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who made a comeback this season from cancer, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The typical recovery time after Tommy John surgery is 12-14 months, which means the right-hander could miss all of next season. The White Sox said before their game against Texas that the procedure was successfully performed by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Hendriks went 2-0 with one save and a 5.40 ERA in five appearances.

Reds’ pitcher goes on IL

The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a right pectoral strain and recalled right-hander Daniel Duarte from Louisville. Lively (4-7) allowed 13 runs across four innings in Cincinnati’s 20-9 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

BASKETBALL

Spurs’ guard suspended

The NBA has suspended San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham for two games without pay after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, the league announced Tuesday. His suspension will start with the next NBA regular-season game that he is eligible for and able to play. Graham was stopped for speeding in North Carolina in July 2022. Court records show that he was driving 63 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone in Raleigh, N.C., and tested with a blood alcohol level of .11, above the state’s legal limit of .08. He will be on 12 months unsupervised probation. Graham has played five seasons in the NBA. He began last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Before being traded to the Spurs, he hit a 61-foot game winner for the Pelicans in Oklahoma City. He averaged 13 points and four assists in 20 games for San Antonio last season.

TENNIS

Murray advances in D.C.

Andy Murray thanked fans for taking off — or skipping — work to watch him play in the DC Open on a Wednesday afternoon. His vintage performance made it worth it. Cheered loudly and vociferously by the crowd at stadium court, the three-time Grand Slam champion and former top-ranked men’s player rallied to win the first-set tiebreak and beat American Brandon Nakashima 7-6(5), 6-4. It’s his first win in Washington since 2018, a low point of Murray’s career when fatigue caused him to withdraw and he didn’t want to play tennis anymore. The British star has no such issues now and showed clearly that at 36 he’s still got it.