100 years ago

Aug. 3, 1923

ASHDOWN - A county canning contest was held at Ashdown last week, with six contestants present. Contestants were required to can tomatoes, peaches and meat. The score included a check of their work as they canned, their record books, and their ability to answer the judges' questions. The judges selected as winners: Hanna and Grace Lewis, as winners in the first year contest, and Frances Mast and Gladys Allen as winners in the second year contest. The winners will go to Hope August 3 and 4 to enter the district contest.

50 years ago

Aug. 3, 1973

PINE BLUFF -- The opening performance Thursday night at the Southeast Arkansas Arts and Science Center of the Broadway musical "Guys and Dolls" signaled a successful run for the amateur Broadway production which continues through Sunday. The fantastic Broadway characters of the late Damon Runyon were portrayed to perfection in captivating moments with exceptional performances from Carol Holmes and Phil Goudeau. There were shortcomings, as in most amateur shows, but Miss Holmes carried her role as the flighty dancehall queen, Adelaide, to perfection.

25 years ago

Aug. 3, 1998

MENA -- Saturday, Mena High School band students honored the man who taught them discipline through music, retiring band director Paul Gray. A reception in the high school cafeteria brought together former band students spanning Gray's 34-year tenure at the school. Many of them pooled letters, photos and other band mementos into a memory book for Gray to keep. Another group of former students formed a brass ensemble and performed a piece written by 1996 graduate Johnathon Williams. The score was aptly named "One More Time" after Gray's favorite saying to band students. To top it off, the students and the city pooled their money to send Gray on a week-long cruise this fall.

10 years ago

Aug. 3, 2013

The increasing number of parolees getting locked up in county jails across the state after a recent policy change is creating a worrisome ripple effect on the state prison system, members of the Board of Corrections warned at their meeting Friday. "The populations are growing significantly and growing rapidly," said Vice Chairman Mary Parker, predicting that jails in Pulaski, Sebastian and Crittenden counties are going to reach a "crisis point" soon. ... "To put it mildly, we've been hit by a tsunami," Parole Board Chairman John Felts agreed. ... Three new policies -- created after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette highlighted parolee absconder Darrell Dennis' arrest in the May 10 killing of 18-year-old Forrest Abrams -- are responsible for the glut. The first policy dictates that any parolee awaiting a revocation hearing remain locked up until then. The second policy requires that any parolee who fails to report to his parole officer two or more times be jailed and a revocation hearing sought. The third mandates that any parolee charged with a felony -- or a violent or sex-related misdemeanor -- must remain in custody until a revocation hearing can be held. Felts said the effect of the policies has ballooned the number of requests for revocation hearings.