OTHERS SAY: Have we got to Trump indictment fatigue yet?

Is this finally the breaking point? The Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled yet another round of criminal charges against Donald Trump, this time for conspiracy, obstruction and related offenses stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, continuing a string of unprecedented legal action against a former president.

With Trump still the front-runner to challenge President Joe Biden next year, discretion in bringing such charges could hardly be more essential. Peruse the facts of this case, though, and it's clear that special counsel Jack Smith has done the right thing--and that Republicans should abandon Trump while they still can.

Across 45 straightforward pages, the indictment details how Trump conspired to stay in power with help from six unnamed associates. It alleges that members of the group pressured the Justice Department to make false statements and open a sham investigation into the election, hatched an illegal scheme to appoint phony alternative electors in states where Biden won, and tried to get Vice President Mike Pence to unlawfully impede the certification of Biden's victory. (When Pence refused to go along, Trump told him: "You're too honest.")

A cynic might ask: What's a few more indictments? After all, Trump's most fervent supporters will surely remain unfazed.

Two points are worth stressing.

One is that this scheme--harebrained as it was--amounted to the most serious attack on the American electoral system ever undertaken. Although it had no chance of working, it was a brazen attempt to impede the lawful functioning of democracy, it led to a calamitous riot at the Capitol, and it had no rationale other than satisfying the former president's vanities. Such wrongdoing simply can't go unpunished.

Two, even among Republicans, hope for a decisive break with Trump isn't lost. By one analysis, the former president's support among the party fell by 10 points between May and June, following a previous federal indictment. The enormity of these latest charges shouldn't improve matters.