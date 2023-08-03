PBHS’ Zebras work to meet high expectations for coming season

Football practice is underway, and Pine Bluff High School is working to meet high expectations for this season.

Wednesday marked day three of practice, the first day shoulder pads are allowed. After only wearing helmets the first two days, Coach Micheal Williams said players must get used to wearing pads again.

“It makes a big difference for them to understand how much in shape they’re not,” Williams said. “That’s the funny part. They thought they were in shape, but even our top guys, like, ‘Yeah, it is different, Coach.’ Because it is different, and then this heat is beaming, and so it’s going to be a long season. They gotta understand that they gotta get themselves in tip-top shape.” The Zebras last made the playoffs in 2020, but many believe Pine Bluff has the talent to compete with the best teams in Class 5A this season. Last year was Williams’ first as head coach, and Pine Bluff came close to beating the two best teams in the 5A-Central Conference, Robinson and Mills. The Zebras lost by a combined six points to those teams.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Courtney Crutchfield said the first days of practice have gone well, and the Zebras expect to compete for a state title.

“We looking pretty good so far,” Crutchfield said. “This year, we looking forward to taking over the whole 5A, going to the championship. We got one in basketball this year, but we gotta get one in football, as well. Our team looking pretty good.” Pine Bluff has won 23 state championships, most recently in 2015. But since losing to Greenwood in the 2017 Class 6A title game, the Zebras have won just two playoff games. The last was in 2019.

These players haven’t experienced that level of success, but Williams is bringing in former Zebras to speak with his players about the history of the program. He said he has reached out to people such as University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball coach Carlos James, former MLB player Torii Hunter, and former NFL player David Johnson.

Although he has targeted some big-name alumni, Williams said there is also value in hearing from athletes who didn’t make it big.

“I also brought in guys that never made it out to a big college, like Omar Allen,” Williams said. “He won two state championships … while he was here. I’d rather them hear from those type of guys, because they got to understand that everybody ain’t going pro. Everybody not even going to play college. This may be your last time ever touching that field, and you need to take advantage of this time right now.” Senior quarterback Landon Holcomb said hearing from former Zebras fires up the current players because it makes them believe they can win a championship like their predecessors.

He said better team chemistry should help them get back to Little Rock for the first time in six years.

“I feel like we need to jell together better, because last year, it was a lot of commotion between everybody. This year, I feel like we’re coming along better, so I think it will be no shorter than conference champs and a state championship this year.”