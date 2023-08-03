PBSD board to ask for local control





A deputy education commissioner will petition the state Board of Education next Thursday to return the Pine Bluff School District to full local control by November, although the district superintendent feels that could happen in September.

Stacy Smith of the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to deliver a report on the district's limited-authority board during the Aug. 10 regular state board meeting in Little Rock. A copy of the report provided by PBSD Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree reveals that Smith plans to inform the state board the PBSD, which has been under state control since 2018, has made "significant improvements within the district in various key areas" and, as a result, was granted a limited-authority board last December.

The PBSD board, whose decisions still must be approved by state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva under state control, held its first official meeting in January.

"The limited-authority board members have exhibited exemplary performance since their appointments and as an entity has proven its capability to govern the district effectively," Smith writes in the report.

Smith also breaks down that the PBSD has been instrumental in facilitating professional meetings and commitment to growth, transparent decision-making and stability and effective governance.

Barbaree on Wednesday said concerned she believes the district will have full local control by September. That's when the limited-authority board will present a plan for transitioning to full control, which Barbaree says will include a process for local board elections as early as November 2024. The state board is expected to hand down its decision at the September meeting.

"The limited board will be the local authority" in the interim, if full control is presented to the district, Barbaree said.

PBSD board President Sederick Charles Rice said in an open forum inside the Pine Bluff Junior High Ninth Grade Academy the present board members could petition to stagger elections by zones to allow for consistency on the seven-member panel. The Ninth Grade Academy was previously Dollarway High School, which officially merged with Pine Bluff High School on July 1.

The state classified the PBSD as in fiscal distress, stripping the district of its local board on Sept. 13, 2018, before affirming the decision on Nov. 8, 2018. Under state law, the state board must either return a district under state control for five years to full local control, annex or consolidate it with another district, or reconstitute it with another form of government.

ELECTION UPDATE

News of the addition to the state board agenda was announced as early voting on a millage increase question in the PBSD is ongoing. Taxpayers in the district are asked to vote for or against an increase and unification of millage rates to 47.7 in order to finance a new Pine Bluff High School at its present location on West 11th Avenue.

The increase would be by 6.9 mills in the old Dollarway School District, which was annexed into the PBSD in July 2021, and by 6 mills in other parts of the PBSD. In Arkansas, a mill is 0.001 of the assessed value, which is 20% of the property value.

The increase also represents a requested extension of debt mills through 2053.

The first day of early voting, Tuesday, saw 106 turn out at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to the county clerk's office. There were 103 more that voted Wednesday, as of 3 p.m.

Early voting is available from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. today, Friday and Monday at the Courthouse. Election day is Aug. 8, when polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

CASE FOR INCREASE

Community members, many of them present and retired educators, stated their cases for or against the millage question before the limited-authority board, all members of which are promoting the increase.

"I feel like it's bigger than the millage," board trustee Ricky Whitmore Jr. said. "This is about the opportunity we're going to give our children."

Trustee Jomeka Edwards said she enrolled her son in the Bryant School District when she lived in Little Rock because of better facilities. Administrators and teachers in the district have argued that the present condition of Pine Bluff High School, where many of the buildings were constructed before 1975, is less than optimal.

"That state has said our buildings are too old," trustee Charles Colen said. "If you vote no, what is your plan?"

Colen also challenged naysayers to ask the board about the district's academic performance since the panel has been in place, rather than before.

Barbaree also said state test scores in reading are trending upward within the PBSD. The district, she said, has shown 2% growth in proficiency, and in one grade level, the percentage of students proficient in reading went from 9% to 27%.

Barbaree also cautioned that's not where the district wants to be, just a sign of growth.

CONCERN AND OPPOSITION

Jeffrey Neal, a recent PBSD assistant principal who is now principal at Dumas High School, asked the board if taxpayers could be assured the PBSD won't face a takeover similar to that in the Marvell-Elaine School District, which Friendship Education Foundation will operate under a transformation contract with the state. Barbaree said Marvell-Elaine did not come up with a plan for local control, whereas Pine Bluff has.

Neal said he will vote, but has not committed to supporting or opposing the increase.

"I am certainly for building a new school. I believe kids deserve a new facility," said Neal, who still resides in the PBSD. "I don't want to be mistaken when I say that. But I also believe this community has to be aware of the political climate out there right now. We have a governor, I believe, we have questions about whether or not we can truly trust her. The state Board of Education is truly, in my view, under the leadership or the vision of the governor. I just think the way things are, politically, it is not a wild-hair idea that something could go awry in November, when the state is trying to turn the district back over."

Charline Wright, a retired educator, opposes the increase, saying the district should wait until full local control is restored.

"We agree the kids deserve the best," Wright said. "If we don't leave Level 5 support, we won't have a Pine Bluff School District."

Barbaree said last month Level 5 support is not a sole determinant in whether a school district is given full local control.

Wright also argued the state board has refused to release the PBSD from fiscal distress despite a $10 million balance and gave patrons of the Dollarway district false hope when it was eventually annexed after being in state control. Barbaree said about $5 million of the balance came from state or federal funding and will not be renewed.

Barbaree also said if the district tried to have an election in November instead of August, it would lose $12.8 million in state partnership funding toward the high school project and would have to request another extension or reapply for funding. The district must utilize the partnership funding by January, she said.

"We would not have enough time to get everything done if we waited until November," Barbaree clarified.





Kourtney Smith (center), choir director at Pine Bluff High School makes his points of support for the Pine Bluff School District millage increase. He is flanked by James Matthews Elementary assistant principal Dedrick Cross and Pine Bluff Ninth Grade Academy ELA teacher Kendria Jones. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





