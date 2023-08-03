Preliminary designs for Pulaski County Community Village show different styles of homes for the homeless

Pulaski County officials released preliminary designs on Thursday for their planned village to help the homeless.

The plans for the Pulaski County Community Village show different styles of homes and a proposed site plan for phase one of the village. The first phase will include a health center and a gathering hall.

The tiny homes that will be built will include a covered porch, bedroom, living area and kitchenette. Communal kitchens and restrooms will be built throughout the neighborhood.

In a news release, the chairman of the advisory committee working on the project, Roger Marlin, said that now that there is a master plan designed, a request for proposal can be developed. Marlin said he hopes the announcement of the plans will garner interest not only from potential volunteers but also potential designers and architects for the tiny homes.

The Pulaski County Community Village will be built in southwest Pulaski County on Green Road. The master-planned neighborhood aims to provide affordable, permanent housing to residents coming out of chronic homelessness. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization will be responsible for overseeing the village.

The county has scheduled a community meeting to discuss the plans and provide updates on Aug. 14. That meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in Longley Baptist Church, 9900 Geyer Springs Road.

The plans are available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12QbbMrN6bQR-hZ1bC2_27PIJEiXS9Gg5

Other information is available here: https://pulaskicounty.net/pulaski-county-community-village-information/



