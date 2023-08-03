School news: Cumberlands, Nazareth, The Citadel

Cumberlands

Courtney Anderson of Fayetteville was named to the spring semester Dean's List at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest private universities in Kentucky, offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.

Nazareth College

Chiara Osborne of Springdale graduated Magna Cum Laude from Nazareth College with a bachelor's degree in Dance Studies and Museum Archive Public History during the 96th Commencement ceremony May 13, 2023.

Nazareth College, located in Rochester, N.Y., is a private university offering more than 60 undergraduate majors and more than two dozen graduate programs.

The Citadel

The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 are now part of the Long Gray Line. Among those graduating from The Citadel May 6 was Jonathan Petrovich of Centerton, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Intelligence and Security Studies and Political Science

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, S.C., offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

Sioux Falls

Riley Robbe of Bentonville was named to the University of Sioux Falls spring 2023 Dean's List. Robbe is majoring in biology.

Robbe was among more than 550 students named to the Dean's List. To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

Founded 139 years ago, the University of Sioux Falls is a Christian liberal arts university in Sioux Falls, S.D.

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics has honored its top students for the 2022-23 academic year.

Among them was Joshua Pack of Barling, who received an Award of Merit in the Dean's Elevator Speech Contest for the project "Synthesis and Evaluation of Unnatural Prodigiosin Analogs as Anti-Cancer Drugs."

UALR has about 9,000 students and offers some 100 programs in Arkansas' capital city.

Harding University

More than 600 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony on May 6. Among them were:

Anna Smith of Rogers, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders; Allison Wisdom of Berryville, BA in communication sciences and disorders; Gayla Wright of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Megan Effinger of Rogers, Educational Specialist's degree in counseling; Samuel Slott of Lavaca, doctorate in educational leadership; Vickie Johnston of Mountainburg, doctorate in educational leadership; Jeffrey Wasem of Lowell, doctorate in educational leadership.

Wendy Emery of Springdale, Master of Education in educational leadership; Chelsey Carter of Farmington, Master of Arts in Teaching in elementary education; Mariel Rodriguez of Springdale, BA in elementary education; Kristina Northup of Fayetteville, BA in elementary education; Taryn Hughes of Bentonville, BA in elementary education; Rachel Mathison of Bentonville, MA in Teaching in elementary education.

Brecken Joice of Fort Smith, BA in elementary education; Emma Delgado-Partida of Fayetteville, BA in elementary education; Kelly Krause of Fayetteville, MA in Teaching in elementary education; Susannah Stein of Fort Smith, BA in elementary education; Kristin James of Fort Smith, BS in exercise science; Eli Mohorn of Springdale, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance.

Allison Smith of Rogers, BS in health studies; Jackson Keller of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems; Karli Fisher of Fort Smith, BA in integrated marketing communication; Easton Miller of Bentonville, BS in kinesiology and health; Wyatt Vanlandingham of Fayetteville, BBA in management; Cody Smith of Fayetteville, Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics.

Reid Tatom of Springdale, BBA in marketing; Ryan Hankins of Greenwood, BS in mechanical engineering; Meleri York of Bentonville, BA in media production; Isaac Frost of Clarksville, BA in middle level education; Charles Apple of Bentonville, MA in Teaching in middle level education; Anthony Grayson of Fort Smith, MA in organizational leadership; Kara Stanton of Fort Smith, doctorate in physical therapy; Turner Horton of Little Flock, doctorate in physical therapy; Katelyn Jennings of Bentonville, doctorate in physical therapy; Cody Fink of Alma, doctorate in physical therapy.

Brandon Combs of Alma, BS in psychology; Autumn French of Springdale, BS in psychology; Trevor Proctor of Springdale, MA in Teaching in secondary education; Cynthia Whittmore of Witter, MA in Teaching in special education; Nicole Winters of Holiday Island, MA in Teaching in special education; Pearl Barton of Rogers, MA in Teaching in special education; Courtney Gonzalez of Springdale, MA in Teaching in special education.

Jamey Alston of Springdale, MS in speech-language pathology; John Ennis of Lavaca, BS in strength and conditioning; Prarthana Bhat of Rogers, Master of Science in Nursing; Kendrick Bailey of Bentonville, Bachelor of Social Work; Robin Aday of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Social Work; and Jordan Slater of Greenwood, Bachelor of Fine Arts in visual art studio.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

