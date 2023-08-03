Spa City man jailed after shots fired at sister, her boyfriend

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested on multiple felony charges Saturday morning after authorities alleged he shot at his sister and her boyfriend, shattering a window in her vehicle as they tried to escape from him.

Kinston Mercellous Walker, 33, of 243 Barber Shop Trail, was taken into custody at a neighboring residence around 8:15 a.m. and charged with committing a terroristic act, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a family or household member, each punishable by up to six years.

Walker, who lists no prior criminal history, was being held without bail. His sister filed a petition for an order of protection against him Monday morning.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Garland County sheriff's Deputy Thomas Fox responded to a residence in the 200 block of Barber Shop Trail regarding shots fired.

He met with the woman, 38, who had called 911 at the corner of Hughes Road and Barber Shop. She stated she and her boyfriend, 41, were walking out of her residence on Barber Shop when her brother, identified as Walker, began shooting at them with a small silver handgun.

She said they got into her vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Suburban, and attempted to flee the property. She said Walker ran toward them and continued to fire at them as they drove around the property. At one point, the back passenger side window of her vehicle was shot and shattered.

Fox states he called Walker and told him he was coming to the residence and needed to talk to him. He told him he needed to step outside "with nothing in his hands" so they could talk about his sister's accusations.

Fox and Deputy Kevin Hampton made contact with Walker and he claimed he did not know what was going on and that he was asleep when Fox called. After being read his rights, he stated his sister was "making the story up" and none of it was true.

Fox spoke to the sister's boyfriend and to her 14-year-old daughter, who both corroborated the sister's story. Sheriff's Investigators Don Yoak and John Greathouse responded to the property and were able to obtain security video from the victim's residence that reportedly showed Walker shooting at the victims as they tried to drive away.