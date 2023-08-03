State gets behind project for recycled steel rebar

Arkansas approved financing Wednesday to help one of the primary investors in Big River Steel, which set the foundation for Northeast Arkansas' flourishing steel-manufacturing sector, create another company to generate 200 new jobs in Mississippi County.

Hybar LLC, a newly formed entity led by Dave Stickler, has started building a scrap metal recycling steel rebar mill that will complement the area's thriving steel industry, which includes global giant U.S. Steel. Mississippi County is one of the nation's largest steel producers.

"Mississippi County is the centerpiece of Arkansas' booming steel industry and Hybar's announcement that they are beginning construction on their new facility only cements that fact," Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Hybar's mill will stretch across 1,300 acres and the company did not give a timetable for the start of production.

Stickler, the chief executive officer, said the new project was developed with significant state and local support. "I have been involved in several greenfield and expansion steel industry projects in Arkansas over the past eight years, and I know firsthand what a business-oriented, can-do state Arkansas is," Stickler said.

The Arkansas Development Finance Authority is providing funding support by issuing $330 million in public bonds to bolster the $700 million project. "The job creation and overall economic impact to Northeast Arkansas is going to be tremendous," said Mark Conine, president of the state agency.

Entergy Arkansas will supply electricity to Hybar under a special rate contract that includes renewable power generation. The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System is supporting the project with financing as well.

Hybar says it will create at least 140 direct jobs that pay on average $125,000 annually and 60 independent direct jobs that pay an average of $75,000 annually.

Big River Steel announced in 2013 a $1.3 billion investment in a new steel mill in Osceola -- the largest business investment ever in Arkansas at the time. That mill has generated multiple expansions, job additions and investments and Big River is now owned and operated by U.S. Steel.