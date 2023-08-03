Texas League Missions 3, Travelers 2

Missions 3, Travelers 2

The San Antonio Missions did all their damage early Wednesday night, scoring all their runs in the third inning in a win over the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Tied 0-0, San Antonio's Daniel Johnson stepped to the plate in the third inning with Ripken Reyes and Michael De La Cruz on base. He made the score 3-0 with a home run to right field.

Isiah Gilliam made it 3-1 in the fourth, hitting a solo home run to right field for Arkansas.

Jonatan Clase cut the Travelers' deficit to one run in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded groundout.

Emerson Hancock (11-5) took the loss for Arkansas, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven batters.

Travis Kuhn, Jorge Benitez and Jake Haberer combined to throw four scoreless inning of relief for the Travelers.