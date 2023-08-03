The world in brief: Thai court to rule in governance fight

Thai court to rule in governance fight

BANGKOK -- The progressive political party that won the most seats in Thailand's general election has been excluded from a coalition to form the next government, its former ally said Wednesday. Conservative lawmakers strongly oppose the party over its proposed reform of a law banning criticism of the country's monarchy.

Thailand has struggled for nearly three months to form a government and select a new leader since its election in May. Move Forward Party, the surprise winner, pulled together an eight-party coalition with 312 seats in the 500-member House. However, under the military-enacted constitution, confirming a new prime minister requires a majority vote by both the elected House and the 250-member Senate, which was appointed by a previous military government.

An initial bid last month by Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat fell short by more than 50 votes, largely because only 13 senators backed him. His second attempt the following week was blocked by a procedural vote in Parliament, which said his name could not be nominated again.

Parliament plans to convene on Friday for its third attempt to select a successor to Prayuth Chan-ocha, who as army commander seized power in a 2014 coup and was returned as prime minister after a 2019 election, despite a pending court decision that could delay the vote again.

The Constitutional Court is to meet today to decide whether to accept a petition from the state ombudsman seeking a ruling on whether Parliament's rejection of Pita's renomination was unconstitutional. If accepted, the court could order the vote to be postponed until it issues a ruling.

Tunisia's first female premier ousted

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Tunisia's president has sacked the country's prime minister, who was the first woman to hold that job in an Arab League nation.

A brief statement from the presidential office late Tuesday did not give reasons for the dismissal of Najla Bouden Ramadhane. President Kais Saied had appointed the engineering school professor as Tunisia's first female prime minister in September 2021.

Her replacement is retired central bank director Ahmed Hachani, who was sworn in Tuesday night.

Tunisia is in the midst of an economic crisis with shortages of basic necessities and, in recent days, long lines for bread.

13 massacred in Central African Republic

NIAMEY, Niger -- Armed men killed 13 people and wounded two in a northern village in the mineral-rich but impoverished Central African Republic, local officials said Wednesday.

Ousmane Youssef, a tribal chief in the village of Diki near the country's border with Chad, said a group of armed men entered the community Tuesday and called a meeting with local residents and leaders, before shooting them point-blank.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but in March, the U.N. condemned an attack on another northern town by a rebel group called the Coalition of Patriots for Change.

"We don't know the real motives of the rebels who perpetrated this act of rare intensity. This is the moment when the government must help us put an end to the rebels who are undermining security in the area," said Babikir Hallasan, deputy mayor of the nearest major town.

The Central African Republic has faced intercommunal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power and forced then-President Francois Bozize from office. Majority-Christian militias later fought back, also targeting civilians in the streets. The United Nations, which has a peacekeeping mission in the country, estimates the fighting has killed thousands and displaced over a million people, one-fifth of the country's population.

Sultan Ibrahim Kamoun Senoussi, a local traditional and government leader, said the assailants have not been identified, but local armed forces have been ordered to pursue them.

In March, the U.N. condemned an attack on another northern town by the Coalition for Patriots of Change, a cohort of Christian and Muslim-majority rebel groups, which operate along the border between CAR and Chad.

The tragedy in Diki comes days after CAR held a national referendum that could see the adoption of a new constitution that strengthens executive powers and allows current President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to run for a third term.

U.S. soldier killed in German road crash

BERLIN -- A U.S. soldier died when a truck hit his Stryker armored vehicle on a highway in southern Germany, the U.S. military said Wednesday.

U.S. Army Europe said in a statement that the accident happened on Tuesday near Tirschenreuth in Bavaria. It said that the civilian semi-truck hit the Stryker as it merged onto the A93 highway.

Civilian medics treated the soldier, who was with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other soldiers traveling in the military vehicle were injured, the army said. It added that it would provide no further details pending notification of next of kin.





Leader of Pheu Thai party Chonlanan Srikaew talks to reporters after a news conference at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Move Forward Party that won the most seats in May's general election will not be part of the coalition to form the next government amid strong opposition from conservative lawmakers over its proposed reform of laws surrounding the country's monarchy, its former coalition partner said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)



