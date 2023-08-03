Sections
Three people arrested on various charges in Washington County

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Fayetteville

Josue Lemus, 26, of 3101 Brushwood Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Lemus was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Aaron Long, 27, of 1141 Musket St. in West Fork, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Long was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jose Martinez Sustaita, 20, of 15417 Arkansas 12 west in Gentry, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Sustaita was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Records

