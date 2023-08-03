Trump due in court on ’20 election charges

Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in person today for his arraignment in federal court in Washington, D.C., on charges that he conspired to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A federal courthouse near the foot of the U.S. Capitol will be ringed with law enforcement, ushering Trump back to a neighborhood where he rallied thousands of angry supporters toward the seat of government less than three years ago -- this time coming not as the president but as a criminal defendant.

As Trump's team finalized his travel from Bedminster, N.J., to Washington, federal and local law enforcement officials in D.C. were coordinating security measures. The Federal Protective Service parked vehicles in a lot along Constitution Avenue, the U.S. Marshals Service stepped up protection for judges assigned to the case, and metal bike-rack barriers were placed near the court's entrance to control pedestrian traffic.

Trump is to make his first court appearance before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya. Such judges handle initial matters in federal cases. He is likely to enter a plea of not guilty -- just as he did in June in the case involving his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House.

A grand jury has indicted Trump on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the nation. Describing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol as an "unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," special counsel Jack Smith said the attack was "fueled by lies" from Trump.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing related to the 2020 election. His spokesman, Steven Cheung, accused the Justice Department of trying to interfere with the 2024 election by targeting the GOP front-runner.

In television interviews Wednesday, Trump lawyer John Lauro pushed back on Smith's call for a speedy trial and suggested that the case be heard in West Virginia instead of Washington. Trump's efforts were coordinated from the White House and involved attempts to pressure Congress and the vice president, so the indictment was delivered by a grand jury in Washington.

Trump's legal team is characterizing his latest indictment as an attack on the former president's right to free speech. Lauro has accused the Justice Department of having "criminalized" the First Amendment and asserted that his client had relied on the advice of attorneys around him in 2020.

The latest charges represent the third indictment for Trump in recent months. In addition to being charged with mishandling classified documents after leaving office and obstructing the government's attempts to retrieve them, he faces charges in New York of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments during the 2016 campaign.

Trump also faces the potential of new charges in Atlanta related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

His growing legal troubles do not bar him from running for president, however. Even a conviction would not disqualify him from contesting the election under U.S. law.

FLEISCHER, GREENE, PELOSI WEIGH IN

"This election may very well be about Donald Trump's personal freedom," said Ari Fleischer, a longtime Republican strategist. "It's not an exaggeration to say, if convicted, he could be sentenced to prison unless he wins and he uses the levers of justice to reverse it or stop it or drop it."

The deeply personal stakes for Trump add to what is already an election unlike any other in modern history. It's now not only a debate over the country's challenges, but a partisan fight over whether the 77-year-old former president and GOP front-runner should spend time in prison.

Putting that issue out front, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted that she "will still vote for Trump even if he's in jail."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the news of Trump's third indictment "heartbreaking," underscoring that "just because somebody has been president of the United States doesn't give him a license to break the law."

"When he became president, we said: 'He's the president, we want him to succeed. Let's see how we can work together.' It became clear that many of us had more respect for the office that he held than he ever did," Pelosi, who was speaker during the riot at the Capitol, told CNN.

"So because he disrespected his office, disrespected the rule of law and the rest, doesn't mean ... anybody should not be having to answer for their actions."

Concerns about the potential political divisions that may emerge by putting a former president on trial, she argued, do not give Trump a pass.

"If we become a country that says, 'Well, you might offend the people who voted for him, and it might be disunifying' -- no, let's unify around the truth," she said.

PENCE IS CENTRAL

Former Vice President Mike Pence's transformation from Trump's loyal lieutenant to an indispensable, if reluctant, witness for his prosecution became clear this week, when he emerged as perhaps the central character in the indictment accusing the former president of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the election.

From a tense Christmas Day phone call between the two to the fresh revelation that Pence kept "contemporaneous notes" on the tumultuous period leading up to Jan. 6, the indictment detailed Pence's efforts to block his former boss' schemes and laid bare the rupture in their relationship.

"You're too honest," Trump berated Pence as he refused to go along with the election plot, according to the indictment.

Yet Pence has been loath to embrace the role of Trump antagonist, even as he has repeatedly suggested that Trump's push to overturn the vote is disqualifying. He casts Trump as more a victim of unfortunate circumstances than the mastermind of an election-stealing conspiracy.

"Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States," Pence said Tuesday night. But by Wednesday, he was blaming Trump's "crackpot lawyers" during a campaign stop at the Indiana State Fair and lamenting the indictment in a private call with donors, saying, "I had hoped it wouldn't come to this."

It is the latest chapter in a complicated partnership that began with Trump elevating Pence to the national stage and now has them colliding in the 2024 Republican primary race, a historic clash in which a former vice president is challenging his presidential benefactor.

Mired in the low single digits in primary polls, Pence is the best-known Republican at risk of missing the first GOP debate, with his campaign manager telling donors Wednesday that he had more than 30,000 of the 40,000 donors required to qualify.

Trump remains overwhelmingly popular in the party, and on the campaign trail, Pence regularly speaks with fondness about the accomplishments of the "Trump-Pence administration," eliding that he now sees Trump as unfit for office.

"It was a tragic ending to a great partnership that accomplished a lot for the American people," said Marc Short, who was Pence's chief of staff at the end of the administration and is now a top adviser on his 2024 campaign.

From the very start of his campaign, Pence has been open about his disagreement with Trump over certifying the election. Still, when a transcript of Pence's testimony to a Washington grand jury was released last month, it featured 18 consecutive pages that were blacked out, fueling intense speculation about what evidence he might have provided against his former boss.

The answer came Tuesday in the 45-page indictment from the special counsel, with Pence involved in some of the most vivid scenes.

At the very center of the charges were Trump's efforts to pressure Pence to stop Joe Biden from being certified as the Electoral College winner on Jan. 6. Pence had a ceremonial role that day, and Trump pushed him to exploit it to stay in power.

The pressure included a phone call, according to the indictment, in which Pence, an evangelical Christian, called Trump to say "Merry Christmas." The president used the call as an opening to ask him to reject the electoral vote. Pence pushed back: "You know, I don't think I have the authority to change the outcome," he said, according to the indictment.

They spoke again on New Year's Day, when Pence again said that he had no constitutional authority to stop Biden's ascent and that the effort was "improper," according to the indictment.

WALKING A LINE

For months, Pence has maintained that "history will hold Donald Trump accountable" for his actions, but he has avoided saying whether the justice system should.

His own communications and actions are a crucial part of the evidence cited in the indictment. And notably, the indictment focuses on an event -- the storming of the Capitol -- in which Trump supporters threatened Pence's life.

After rioters had breached the Capitol and Pence made clear he would defy the president's wishes, Trump wrote on Twitter that Pence "didn't have the courage" to block the election of Biden.

One minute later, at 2:25 p.m., Pence was evacuated by the Secret Service to a secure location in the complex.

"Hang Mike Pence!" the indictment quotes the crowd as yelling. "Where is Pence? Bring him out!"

That makes this latest indictment against Trump a much deeper conundrum for Pence than the previous two concerning hush-money payments to a porn star and Trump's retention of classified documents.

In a CNN interview last month -- after the Justice Department sent Trump a target letter indicating that he was likely to be indicted in the election case -- Pence said he really hoped the department would not file charges.

"Criminal charges have everything to do with intent, what the president's state of mind was," he said. "And I don't honestly know what his intention was that day."

According to the indictment, as chaos consumed the Capitol, Trump's top advisers pushed him to issue a message to his supporters directing rioters to leave, and Trump "repeatedly refused" to do so.

The mob came within 40 feet of the vice president, according to lawmakers on the House committee that investigated the day's events.

Just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7, Pence announced the certified results of the 2020 election.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today," he said, "you did not win."

When it comes to that day's events, however, Pence vacillates between emphasis and avoidance. He talks up his allegiance to the Constitution during some appearances, but rarely lingers too long before diving back to safer waters.

At the state fairground in Indiana on Wednesday, Pence spoke about gathering "at a very difficult time in the life of our nation."

But he was not referring to the former president's indictment.

"I don't speak now about the news events that seem to continuously swirl around us," he said. "I talk about an issue that I hear the most about as I travel all across this country, and that is the rising cost of living under the failed policies of the Biden administration."

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of The Washington Post; by Shane Goldmacher, Maggie Astor, Luke Broadwater and additional reporters for The New York Times; and by staff writers of The Associated Press.