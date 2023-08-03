UAM adds Forest Business program

The College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello is offering a new program, the Graduate Certificate in Forest Business.

“Designed to equip graduates with practical skills and knowledge, this program opens up exciting job opportunities in the dynamic forest industry,” officials say.

The Graduate Certificate in Forest Business is a 15-credit hour program aimed at enhancing the abilities of experienced foresters and new graduates. It offers a comprehensive curriculum with classes in Appraisal, Advanced Forest Finance, Forest Leadership, Supply Chain Management, Forest Operations and Taxation.

The degree is available to anyone who holds an undergraduate degree in forestry, natural resources and related fields. The certificate can be completed in two semesters, and its courses are designed for maximum flexibility. All courses can be taken in-person or online, and all courses will be held one day per week after working hours. Instructors will be available after hours to support students’ learning needs, according to the release.

“Our goal is to prepare students for success in the forest business environment,” said Matthew Pelkki, director of the UAM graduate certificate program. “Through rigorous yet rewarding courses, we aim to provide real-world skills that graduates can immediately apply in their careers.”

One of the program’s standout features is the Appraisal course, which enables students to become state-licensed appraisers. This unique opportunity, with additional training hours, is exclusive to UAM.

“We believe in making education accessible to everyone,” said Pelkki. “By providing online and in-person options, students can tailor their learning experience to suit their lifestyle.”

Michael Blazier is dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“It’s a common career path for people in forestry careers to grow into managerial roles within forest products and forestry consulting companies,” Blazier said. “At that stage of their careers they seek opportunities to expand their business acumen and grow their businesses and careers further. This graduate certificate degree in forest business is designed with such people in mind. The classes can be taken by flexible means, takes only two semesters to finish and provides highly valuable business skills in a forestry context. It’s a unique degree we’re excited to offer.”

For more information, contact Matthew Pelkki, Arkansas Center for Forest Business, UAM, cfanr@uamont.edu; (870) 460-1052.

Lon Tegels is the director of communications at the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.