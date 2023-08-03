Work on Eighth Street widening project in Bentonville pushed back

BENTONVILLE -- Intersection work that is part of the Eighth Street widening project will push into September, an official said Thursday.

Moving utilities, including some underground lines, took longer than expected at Southwest Eighth and Southwest A streets, Jarrod Brightwell, city staff engineer.

Southwest A Street between Southwest Seventh and Southwest 10th streets, as well as Southwest Eighth Street between Southwest B and South Main streets, closed July 9 for road construction and was scheduled to open Wednesday , according to the city.

The time frame to be done now is Sept. 1, Brightwell said

The $28.1 million Eighth Street project is being built in phases from the intersection of Southwest I Street to its intersection with Southeast J Street -- a span of about 1.4 miles, according to Dennis Birge, city transportation director.

Money for the project comes from the city, state, the Walton Family Foundation and private funding, according to the city.

Crossland Heavy Construction is the contractor, Brightwell said.

Southeast J Street is one of the boundaries of the new Walmart home office campus, which is under construction. Walmart will build the section of Eighth Street that will run through its campus, Birge said.

A section of Eighth Street between South Walton Boulevard and Southwest A Street opened July 9.

That closing began in November after work was completed on the stretch of Eighth Street from Southwest I Street to South Walton Boulevard.

The next full closing will be east of Southwest A Street to Southeast C Street, Brightwell said. That area also encompasses the South Main Street intersection.

Work is expected to start Sept. 1 and run to Jan. 9, Brightwell said.

As the Eighth Street widening work moves east toward J Street, temporary artwork put in by Thaden School at the intersection of South Main and Southwest Eighth streets will be removed. "Benton County Agricultural Grid (Bird's-Eye View)" went on the asphalt at the intersection earlier this year.

The intersection of Eighth and Main streets marks the northwest corner of the Thaden campus and separates the school from Heroes Coffee and Crepes Paulette, two popular after-school destinations, teacher Sam Slaton previously said. The intersection with a four-way stop lacked pedestrian infrastructure and signs, creating a dangerous environment, Slaton said. The students' plan came from an urban studies class Slaton teaches.

From Southeast C Street to Southeast J Street, road widening will be done without a full closing. Work will be done on the north side of the street and then the south, Brightwell said.

All phases for which the city is responsible should be complete by late summer 2024, Birge said. Call the Street Department at (479) 271-3130 for more information on the project.