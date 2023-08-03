BASEBALL

Yanks' pitcher treated for alcohol abuse

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday.

German, who threw a perfect game at Oakland in late June, was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday.

"It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being," the Yankees said in a statement. "We will respect his privacy as he begins this process."

New York General Manager Brian Cashman said German will not pitch again this season.

"Certainly it's a very serious issue that affects way too many people, unfortunately, and hopefully the steps that are being taken today will really benefit him for the remaining part of his life because it's a very serious problem that you need to address head on and these treatment places are significant steps hopefully to helping him get the tools to solve it," Cashman said.

German is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance this season. He was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against Tampa Bay, with the Yankees saying it was because of armpit discomfort. The right-hander then entered in relief and tossed five scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Since arriving in the majors six years ago, German has had trouble on and off the field. He served a 10-game suspension in May after getting ejected from a game in Toronto for using an illegal sticky substance on the mound. He was also banned 81 games by Major League Baseball earlier in his career over an alleged domestic violence incident.

German has also been brilliant at times for New York, including June 28 in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics when he pitched the 24th perfect game in big league history -- and first since 2012.

New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German reacts as New York Mets' Pete Alonso runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

