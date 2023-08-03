Yard waste collection suspended in Little Rock because of heat

Yard waste collection in the city of Little Rock has been suspended on Thursday and Friday because of the excessive heat, according to a news release issued by the city of Little Rock on Thursday afternoon.

"The City's Public Works Department is prioritizing completion of solid waste collection each day so that employees are able to finish routes before temperatures reach dangerous levels," the news release said.

"Going forward, the Public Works Department will suspend yard waste collection any time the heat index reaches 105 degrees or higher. The safety of City employees working outside is a priority during extreme weather. The City of Little Rock implements summer hours for several departments."