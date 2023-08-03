Youngsters all in for conservation

Besides its impressive duck hunters expo at the Statehouse Convention Center, Delta Waterfowl honored notable conservationists Saturday.

Honorees included Bobby Martin, former member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and Joe McPherson, chairman of the Louisiana Department Wildlife and Fisheries. They received the Frederic C. Walcott Conservationist of the Year Award. Walcott inspired the concept of the Migratory Bird Stamp that funds waterfowl conservation at the federal level. He also advocated the separation of conservation efforts from politics, a concept that led to Amendment 35 to the Arkansas Constitution that established the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Walcott Award is a big deal. Martin and McPherson are worthy recipients.

Delta Waterfowl also honored a new chapter in Delaware that raised $99,000 in one night, at its first banquet. The chapter was formed and run by a group of young men, some of whom aren't old enough to vote. Meet Ashton Stafford, 17, of Felton, Del., Ethan Stafford, 16, of Harrington, Del., and Gage Williams, 22, of Marydale, Del.

Chris Williams, director of events for Delta Waterfowl, recalled meeting Ashton Stafford at the Delaware State Fair when Stafford was 8 years old. Stafford repeatedly visited the Delta Waterfowl booth to buy caps. He returned one last time to buy a dove hunting stool. It was a tripod stool with Delta Waterfowl and its logo embroidered across the top of the seat back.

"I really wanted that stool, so I was getting some money saved up," Stafford said. "You know, a little 8-year old getting money, that's pretty crazy.

"Mr. Chris Williams came over to me and said, 'Son, we ran out of stools, but I can get you one. Here's my phone number. If you need anything else, just call me. And so he sent a bunch of really cool stuff to us after the fair. He sent us two stools, handwarmers, hats, and a Thermos."

That began a relationship that saw Stafford and his friends and family buying tickets to local Delta Waterfowl events. The young men are passionate waterfowl hunters, and Delta Waterfowl represented an opportunity to engage on a deeper level, but also to contribute to the waterfowl conservation. There are a lot of takers in the waterfowling community, but comparatively few givers.

"If you don't give back, you'll have nothing to take," Gage Williams said.

Years later, that seed of a dove stool blossomed into Ashton Stafford forming a Delta Waterfowl chapter.

Obviously, the chapter set a high bar with its first event. Stafford's family and friends contributed mightily with time and money, but their success reflects the importance of relationships in the conservation arena.

"We couldn't have done it without family, community and friends, and people from outside the chapter," Ashton Stafford said. "Our family set us up to where we couldn't fail. They (Delta Waterfowl) recognized us, but I assure you there's a whole lot more to this chapter than just us three boys."

The experience has taught the group valuable lessons in organizing. They have also learned about the hurdles that every other organization experiences.

"Right now, our biggest issue is communication," Ashton Stafford said. "We're a first-year chapter. We're bringing in new people. Some people are staying, some people are going. It's hard to keep people from venturing off and trying to tackle another job. You have to be able to handle the task at hand first.

Ask any chapter and they'll say the same thing. Communication is our biggest hurdle."

Waterfowl hunting in Delaware is steeped in tradition. This group is part of that tradition. Ashton Stafford said that he was hooked after his late uncle took him duck hunting for the first time.

"I don't know about these guys, but I think there's something spiritual behind it," Williams said. "My old man, he's been (hunting) the same hole for 35 years. I've been in that hole since I was a little kid in a stroller. I have some friends, I'd say they're 60 and 70 years old. I'm 22. It still brings back memories going out with people and friends that you don't get to see anymore."

There are deeply conscientious, highly motivated young people like this all over the country. They are the ones who eventually earn recognition for honored for lifetime achievements by organizations like Delta Waterfowl.