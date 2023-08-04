Arts Live actors vie for awards at ALTYs on Aug. 12

Addi Jones is Princess Fiona and Asher Jordan is Lord Farquaad in Arts Live Theatre's production of "Shrek Jr.: The Musical." The paired-down musical based on the movie and Broadway show is onstage at 7 p.m. May 4 & 5, then at 2 & 7 p.m. May 6 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults. (Courtesy Photos)

