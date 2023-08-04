Sections
Arts Live actors vie for awards at ALTYs on Aug. 12

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.

ALTY Awards

WHAT -- An evening honoring the students involved in Arts Live Theatre productions.

WHEN -- 6 p.m. Aug. 12

WHERE -- Rockhill Studios, 240 E. Township St. in Fayetteville

COST -- $25, includes food, entertainment and a silent auction

INFO -- artslivetheatre.com

  photo  Addi Jones is Princess Fiona and Asher Jordan is Lord Farquaad in Arts Live Theatre's production of "Shrek Jr.: The Musical." The paired-down musical based on the movie and Broadway show is onstage at 7 p.m. May 4 & 5, then at 2 & 7 p.m. May 6 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults. (Courtesy Photos)
  
  photo  Arts Live Theatre presents "The Outsiders" on 7 p.m. Feb. 2, 7 p.m. Feb. 3, 2 & 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Arts Live Theater, 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville. Tickets are $10 for students, $12 for adults plus fees. Tickets and more information at artslivetheatre.com/fun-page. (Courtesy Image)
  
  photo  Megan Snively (from left) Gabe Bentley and Sophie Moody star in the original comedy "The Worstest Play Ever," at at 7 p.m. June 29-30 and 2 & 7 p.m. July 1 at Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. The play was written by Mark Landon Smith and will be directed by Jason Suel. (Courtesy Image/Mark Landon Smith)
  

Print Headline: Young Actors Get Their Star Moments At Annual ALTY Awards

