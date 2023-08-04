August 19 opening date set for George’s, Italian restaurant in the Heights

George's Little Rock, 5510 Kavanaugh Blvd., in Little Rock’s Pulaski Heights, is set to open Aug.19, offering “traditional homemade Italian cuisine … promising an exceptional dining experience for locals and visitors alike,” according to a news release.

According to the bio on the restaurant's Instagram account, reservations for George's will go live at 6 p.m. Friday, August 4. A link for the reservations "will be shared."

John Stephens, senior vice president at Stephens Inc. of Little Rock, and his wife Mary Olive Stephens, have done considerable work on the building, which previously housed Cafe Prego, which closed in late 2020. A menu is pending from executive chef and culinary director Wes Mickel.

Dinner hours will be 4-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday, with the bar open from 4 p.m. to “close.” The restaurant will serve Saturday and Sunday brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.







