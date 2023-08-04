Body found in PB

A man was found dead on the ground in the area of West 18th Avenue and South Chestnut Street in Pine Bluff before noon Thursday, police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 11:50 a.m. "in reference to someone lying on the ground possibly deceased," police Sgt. DeShawn Bennett stated. Officers located the body of an unidentified Black male who had died, Bennett added.

Police are not sure of the cause of death, Bennett said. The body will be sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for further investigation.

"More information will be provided once it becomes available," he said.