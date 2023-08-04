Body of drowned teen found in Arkansas River near Murray Park

Pulaski County deputies late Thursday located the body of a teenager who drowned in the Arkansas River near Murray Park, a news release from the agency stated Friday.



Members of the agency’s water patrol division joined Little Rock police officers around 9 p.m. in a search for Stefano Melani, 15, who had been reported missing by his family after they noticed he was gone while getting ready to leave Murray Park after a day on the water.

Authorities found Melani’s body near the Murray Park boat ramp around 11 p.m., the release stated.