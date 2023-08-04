Boone County sells Old Federal Building in Harrison

Boone County has sold the "Old Federal Building" in Harrison to Kelly and Tom Davenport of Snow in Marion County.

The Davenports bid $399,002 for the 120-year-old, three-story brick building, which had an appraised value of $531,359.

It's in need of repairs, primarily because of drainage problems, said Tyler Gentry, the assistant county judge in Boone County.

The only other bid was for $155,555, which is below the required 75% of appraised value to be accepted, she said.

Kelly Davenport said they plan to restore the building. They haven't decided yet exactly how it will be used afterwards.

The county has owned the Old Federal Building, at 201 N. Main St., for about 40 years, according to a classified advertisement in the Harrison Daily Times. It had been used for county offices.

Gentry said Boone County is in the process of moving its offices, which are currently in the Boone County Courthouse, to the former First Presbyterian Church, which the county bought for $4 million last year to serve as a new courthouse. She said the plan is for the sanctuary to serve as a courtroom.

Constructed in 1903, the Old Federal Building served as a post office from 1906 to 1965, according to a plaque on the front of it. The second floor was devoted to the federal court. Besides the three stories above ground, it also has a basement.

The Old Federal Building is part of downtown known as the Harrison Courthouse Square Historic District. The entire 70-building district was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999.

The "highly visible" Old Federal Building is "an imposing landmark downtown," according to the National Register nomination. It features "Classical Revival style design elements such as cast concrete keystones, pedimented second story windows and detailed cornice."

A century ago, Harrison seemed an unlikely place for a federal courthouse, but politics were involved.

"In the early years of the twentieth century a rumor began that a new Post Office and Federal Court House would be built to serve a Federal Court Division which had been created in Harrison in 1902," according to the nomination form. "Skeptics did not believe that the Federal Government would spend thousands of dollars to construct a large building in the hills of Arkansas."

"However, these skeptics had underestimated the influence of two mountaineers who were serving the state in Washington," according to a Boone County history article written by Ralph R. Rea and published in the The Press-Argus of Van Buren.

He was referring to U.S. Sen. James H. Berry and U.S. Rep. Hugh A. Dinsmore, both Arkansas Democrats.

"Soon a joint announcement came from their offices that the project had been approved," wrote Rea. "The political opponents of both men cried out against 'pork barrel' legislation, and ironically both were defeated in the next primary."

A new two-story federal building was constructed at 402 N. Walnut St. in Harrison in 1979, according to county property records. It replaced the Old Federal Building.

The new structure was later named the J. Smith Henley Federal Building. Henley was a native of St. Joe who served as a federal judge in Arkansas and circuit judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Congressman Asa Hutchinson filed a bill in 1999 to name the building for Henley. After it passed in the House and Senate, President Bill Clinton signed the bill into law the following year.

The Henley building is no longer used exclusively as a federal building. The website of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas lists the Harrison court's hours as "Unmanned - Please Contact Fayetteville Division."

The Western District is based in Fort Smith, with divisions in El Dorado, Fayetteville, Texarkana and Hot Springs.

Gentry said Boone County district and circuit courts have been leasing space in the Henley building. And the Buffalo National River, which is a national park, has its offices on the first floor of the building.