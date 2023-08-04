Church News

GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 4101 S Hazel St., will host the Rev. Larry R. Benfield, the current ordained bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas. Benfield will lead the church in Holy Eucharist at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. This will be his last visit to Grace Church before his retirement. Everyone is welcome to attend the service, according to a news release. Details: (870) 535-3852 or email gracechurchpb@gmail.com.

MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3201 W. Second Ave., invites the community to attend the 42nd anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Larry Battles, on Sunday. At 11 a.m., the guest preacher will be the Rev. Billy Artis of Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Little Rock, accompanied by his congregation. At 3 p.m., the special guests will be the Rev. Fredrick Anthony and the Old St. Paul Baptist Church of West Memphis.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH in Moscow will celebrate its 136th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff.

DEE CLAY, the Gospel Angel, will be honored in an Appreciation Program at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 S. Grant St. The theme is "My Job is Working for Jesus" (John 9:4.) "Guests are coming from near and far to honor this great woman of God. Let's show our love," a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend. The Rev. Anthony Craig is pastor of Mt. Carmel.

PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES, 1117 N. Palm St., will present a Recommit Youth Conference at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10. The guest speaker will be Kourtney Smith, pastor of Destiny Worship Center in Pine Bluff. Shajaveon Winston of Highland Baptist Church in Pine Bluff will be the emcee, according to a news release. Refreshments will be served Aug. 10 by PVM's Mission Society. Everyone is welcomed to attend. Transportation is available by contacting Mattie Hollien Allen at (719) 360-1523. Pleasant View's pastor is William A. Shaw Jr. and the youth director is John Proctor.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its 138th anniversary at 11 a.m. Aug. 20. The public is invited to attend. The theme is "A Church Founded and Fixed on Christ." The guest minister will be the Rev. Chris Jones, former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and a native of Pine Bluff.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett and wife, Janice Lockett, on Sept. 10. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes Jr. of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be Christopher Davis Sr. of St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.