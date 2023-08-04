3rd Ward residents to meet

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All residents of the ward are invited to attend, according to a news release.

Genealogy Society to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society will meet Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum., Fourth Avenue and State Street.

Speakers will be state Sen. Stephanie Flowers and Kenneth Gray. The topic will be the 1971 Pine Bluff Schools' Experiences. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

School supply giveaway set at lodge

A school supply drive and giveaway will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 2906 E. Harding Ave.

The event will include food, games, door prizes, face painting, and bounce houses.

The organizers are still accepting donations and plan to give away supplies to children at this event, according to a spokesman.

Parents who receive government benefits will also be given information to receive a free tablet. Information will also be available on enrolling infants and pre-schoolers in programs, according to a flier.

Election board to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold two called meetings, according to Chairman Mike Adam.

The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held on Aug. 8 at the polls from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On that day, the election board will begin meeting at 7 a.m. and remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at the election center, 123 Main St., at approximately 9 p.m.

In the event commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center.

The second meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at the election center. The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker).

New business includes adjudicating any provisional and absentee ballots and approving manual audit of unofficial election results.

To attend the meetings at the election center, the public is reminded that Main Street near the center is blocked due to a partial building collapse.

People must approach the election center from Second Avenue. Parking is limited.

The location of the meetings may change depending on the situation as the rear wall of the election commission building has loose bricks that fall out of the wall, according to the release.