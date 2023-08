The city of Conway has opened two cooling centers because of the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning through 9 p.m.

They centers are:

— Don Owen Sports Complex at 10 Lower Ridge Road.

— McGee Center at 3800 College Ave.

The hours for both cooling centers are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.