Detour route for North Rodney Parham Road closure has been changed

Little Rock officials announced an updated traffic flow for the upcoming construction on a section of North Rodney Parham Road.

The construction, which will take approximately four weeks starting Monday, (Aug. 7), is between Buff Lane and Pleasant Valley Drive and will have the southbound lane of North Rodney Parham Road closed.

The revised portion affects motorists traveling northbound on North Rodney Parham Road. They will not be diverted into the existing southbound lane of the road, as previously announced, but will continue traveling in the existing northbound lane through the Pleasant Valley Drive intersection.

Motorists traveling southbound on North Rodney Parham Road will have two options for detours.

Option 1:

Motorists will be diverted to Valley Club Circle off Pleasant Valley Drive, continuing south on Valley Club Circle, and turning on Buff Lane to North Rodney Parham Road.

Option 2:

Motorists will be diverted to Arkansas Valley Drive off Pleasant Valley Drive, continuing south on Arkansas Valley Drive to North Rodney Parham Road.

After completion of the two new east lanes, southbound and northbound traffic will return to the two new east lanes of North Rodney Parham Road to complete construction on the new west lane.

Local motorists accessing Pecos Lane and adjacent homes along this stretch of North Rodney Parham Road between Buff Lane and Pleasant Valley Drive will be provided access to their homes from the south using the temporary northbound lane during construction.