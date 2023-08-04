El Dorado businessman added to ESG Oversight Committee

Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd announced Friday he has named John Sinclair of El Dorado to serve on a new state panel tasked with identifying financial services providers that discriminate based on environmental, social justice or governance-related factors.

Sinclair, owner of Lycus Ltd., LLC, will join four others on the ESG Oversight Committee, a panel responsible for generating a list of financial services providers that discriminate against energy, fossil fuel, firearms or ammunition companies.

Public entities may not invest cash funds with any provider appearing on the list compiled by the ESG Oversight Committee, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.

“John is a respected business leader whose experience in the banking and energy sectors make him uniquely qualified to serve,” said Shepherd, a Republican from El Dorado, in a news release. “His expertise will be valuable to the committee and to our state.”

Sinclair is a certified public accountant and a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce District Export Council. He is a graduate of the School for Bank Administration at the University of Wisconsin and the National Commercial Banking Graduate School at the University of Oklahoma.

The ESG Oversight Committee was created as part of Act 411, a law that went into effect Tuesday. Along with the speaker of the House, the governor, president pro tempore of the Senate and attorney general are each responsible for appointing a member to the panel. Appointees must be citizens of Arkansas.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Tim Griffin announced he had appointed Steve Cook, a former chief legal counsel of the Arkansas Senate, to serve on the committee.

The state treasurer or his or her designee is also a member of the panel.



