Former Bryant teacher arraigned on sexual assault charges in federal court

A former Bryant High School teacher appeared in federal court Thursday for arraignment related to her arrest on sexual assault charges last April.

Heather Hare, 33, of Conway, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week on one count each of coercion and transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. The federal charges are related to Hare's arrest by Bryant police following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a student. She initially surrendered to Saline County authorities on April 14 on a charge of 1st degree sexual assault, according to a Twitter post by the Bryant Police Department.

On Thursday, Hare appeared with her attorney, Daniel Marks of Little Rock, for arraignment on the charges by U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth Deere. If convicted of the charges, Deere told her, she faces up to 20 years in prison on the coercion count and 10 years to life in prison on the transportation count.

"Those are the harshest penalties the law allows," Deere told Hare, emphasizing that she was advising her of the statutory maximum penalties. "It's my job to tell you the worst case for each of these counts."

Hare, who is being held for federal marshals at the Pulaski County jail, is currently scheduled for trial on Sept. 19 before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, who is prosecuting the case, requested that Hare be held in federal custody until her case is resolved, citing risk of flight and danger to the community.

Marks said he will request a bond hearing for his client "within the next couple of weeks."

"I'm working on putting together a suitable release plan," he explained.

Deere ordered Hare remanded to federal custody until a bond hearing can be scheduled.