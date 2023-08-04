Former first-round pick sentenced to 10 years

BASKETBALL

Former NBA pick sentenced to 10 years

NEW YORK -- A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA Draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he "frittered away" substantial earnings from his professional career.

Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a dentist in California and doctors in California and Washington state. Profits were generated by claims for fictitious medical and dental expenses.

Prosecutors said fraudulent invoices created by the medical professionals were processed by other people whom Williams recruited to defraud the plan, which provides health benefits to eligible active and former NBA players and their families.

"You were yet another player who frittered away substantial earnings from the period of time when you were playing basketball professionally," Judge Valerie E. Caproni told him. "You should have had enough money to be set for life, but you don't."

Williams was picked No. 11 in the 2009 draft by what was then the New Jersey Nets. Before his career ended in 2013, he played for the Nets, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.

Williams had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in a case that resulted in criminal charges against 18 former NBA players. So far, 13 have pleaded guilty to charges. Of those who have been sentenced, many have received "time served" or probation, meaning they didn't have to go to prison. At least 10 of the ex-players paid kickbacks totaling about $230,000 to Williams, authorities said.