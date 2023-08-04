Fort Smith International Film Festival inks distribution deal

"It changes everything."

Brandon Chase Goldsmith, executive director of the Fort Smith International Film Festival, is talking about a partnership announced this week with Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution of Beverly Hills. Porter + Craig founders Keith L. Craig and Jeff Porter, who will speak at the event's opening night Aug. 25, will offer a distribution deal to the top five films at this year's festival.

"This deal will transform the Fort Smith International Film Festival into a film market, meaning movies screened at the festival will have a chance for distribution," Goldsmith explains. "You have to understand, this partnership is huge."

Goldsmith says the deal will elevate the Fort Smith International Film Festival into a film market comparable to South by Southwest in Austin.

According to Goldsmith, Porter + Craig has arranged financing and/or distribution for more than 100 feature films, TV movies and documentaries on digital platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Apple; via theater franchises such as AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Theaters; and through global broadcast networks including HBO, Showtime and Discovery.

"This exciting partnership will give us an opportunity to discover regional and international talent and provide emerging filmmakers with the tools they need to succeed," Craig says in a press release.

Tickets are on sale for the third annual festival, which will screen 148 films Aug. 25-26 at TempleLive in Fort Smith. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 on the day of the event and $100 VIP at FortSmithFilm.com.