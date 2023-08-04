Four people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Springdale

Carleigh Blasius, 19, of 434 Stateline Road in Colcord, Okla., was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Blasius was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

James English, 30, of 217 W. Grandview Drive in Grandview, Kan., was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. English was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

David Marsee, 48, of 16094 Trapp Hill Road in West Fork, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Marsee was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

David Kitchens, 33, of 1558 N. Dawn Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Kitchens was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.