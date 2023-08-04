Gordon struggles, but makes cut

HOT SPRINGS -- A day after he climbed the leaderboard into third place, Will Gordon fell 16 spots in the third round of the Junior PGA Championships Thursday at Hot Springs Country Club.

Gordon shot a 6-under 65 on the Park course Wednesday, but the Arlington course's back nine in the third round made it tough on the rising junior from Hot Springs Lakeside.

After sitting at even for the day through the front nine and then birdieing the 10th hole, Gordon made two double-bogeys and three bogeys before finishing up with a birdie on 18 for a 5-over 76, bringing his three-round score to 1-under.

"It was harder," Gordon said. "The wind was blowing a lot harder and I just didn't play good today. It's that simple. I just couldn't hit the ball good and didn't make putts."

Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., leads the event at 14-under after shooting a 6-under 65 on Thursday after opening with back-to-back 67s. He leads by five strokes over Kihei Akina of Alpine, Utah, who fired his third consecutive 3-under 68 on Thursday.

Billy Davis of Spring Valley, Calif., sits a shot back and one shot ahead of Jackson Byrd of St. Simons Island, Ga.

Kylee Choi (-8) of Murrieta, Calif., leads the girls standings despite shooting a 1-over 72 on Thursday. She opened with rounds of 66 and 67. Jasmine Koo of Cerritos, Calif., is a shot off the lead, while first-round leader Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla., and Alice Zhao of Shenyang, China, are two shots behind the top spot.

Little Rock's Anna Kate Nichols (+7) missed the girls cut by one shot.

There was a second cut after Thursday's third round, cutting to the top 30 players plus ties.

Sitting tied for 19th after the third round, Gordon made the cut and advanced to today's fourth and final round at the Arlington Course.

"I just have to put myself back into contention, try to go as low as I can," Gordon said. "It's going to be hard to catch the leaders, but maybe. You never know what can happen with them and if I get on a hot streak, never know what could happen."

The first three days of the event were scorching hot, and Thursday might've been the hottest day yet with the heat index soaring above 100 early in the day.

"Yeah, it was definitely hotter," Gordon said. "You just had to pay a little bit more attention and stay patient. I didn't do a great job at that, so it was a learning experience and I have to move on to [today]."