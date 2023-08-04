Governor appoints Walther, secretary of state Department of Finance and Administration, as state treasurer

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther as state treasurer, succeeding the late Mark Lowery, Sanders announced Thursday.

Walther will bring "a steady hand and a savvy head for business" to oversee the state's investments in the state treasurer's office, the Republican governor said at a news conference in the governor's conference room.

"I have no doubt that you will bring the same level of excellence and servant leadership to this role as you have every single thing that you have ever done," Sanders said, referring to Walther.

Walther, 77, will serve as state treasurer until January of 2025. A state treasurer will be elected in the 2024 elections to serve the final two years of Lowery's four-year term to which he was elected in November 2022.

Lowery died July 26 after suffering strokes in March and in June, according to the treasurer's office. The 66-year-old Maumelle Republican had served less than seven months as state treasurer after being sworn in Jan. 10, succeeding Benton Republican Dennis Milligan, who is now the state auditor.

Sanders said, "I was saddened that his term was cut so short and so sudden, and I know our entire state is grieving for Mark's family, friends and the treasurer's office staff.

"But today I have a responsibility to fill that role and choose a new person to fill Mark's position until 2025, and I am pleased to announce that I have selected another long-time public servant, Larry Walther, to fill this role," she said, drawing applause from the several dozen people on hand.

The state treasurer is responsible for the state treasury's investment portfolio of about $11 billion and serves on the state Board of Finance and the board of trustees for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, the Arkansas State Highway Employees Retirement System and the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.

Walther said he is deeply saddened by Lowery's passing. He called Lowery a friend and a professional in his job and said they had a very close relationship.

He said he knows that it's been a difficult time for the treasurer's staff.

As the finance department's secretary and chairman of the state Board of Finance, Walther said he has had an opportunity to work closely with the treasurer's office, and he understands the importance of the office's role in the economic well-being of the state.

"I made a commitment to the governor, and I make the same commitment to each of you here today and the people of Arkansas, to coordinate a smooth transition and to perform the duties of the office with integrity," he said.

Walther said he appreciates Sanders' trust, and he looks forward to continually working with her as a constitutional officer and serving the citizens of the state to the best of his ability.

With the help of rising interest rates and a larger investment portfolio, the Arkansas treasury's interest earnings skyrocketed to $254.5 million in the fiscal 2023 year that ended June 30 -- the highest amount since at least 2005. The next-highest since then was $116.9 million in fiscal 2019.

Walther has led the finance department during Gov. Asa Hutchinson's administration and the first seven months of Sanders' administration. He served as director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission from 2003-2007 under Sanders' father, Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Sanders said her father "plucked Larry out of a very successful career in the private sector and made him our government's face to businesses around the world," and "Larry and I got even closer a few years ago when I actually moved into a house that he used to live in."

She said the waterline burst in the house during a massive snowstorm in Little Rock two years ago, and it started flooding into the kitchen, so she and her husband searched for the waterline in the yard to shut it off but they couldn't find it as a result of the deep snow.

Sanders said she called Walther for his help in the middle of the night, and his late wife, Janice, gave her step-by-step instructions to find the waterline, and "we located that waterline and shut it off with Larry and Janice on the phone the entire time."

She said "as many of you know we lost Janice in May of this year and Larry was by her side the entire time -- 53 years of marriage."

Sanders said that "Larry embodies servant leadership with his family, with his friends, and during every step of his career."

In his remarks, Walther said to "my friends that are here, I apologize.

"I am a little emotional," he said. "It's been a really tough year for me, and I miss my wife, and I wish she were here to be with me to enjoy this announcement and this responsibility that the governor has given me."

Sanders said Walther has worked to streamline the Department of Finance and Administration, moved nearly every single service that the department offers online and made Arkansas one of the first states in the nation to provide online vehicle registration.

Sanders said Walther was gracious enough to continue as the finance department's secretary after she became governor in January and shepherded the state to a $1.161 billion general revenue surplus in fiscal year 2023 that ended June 30, the state's second-largest general revenue surplus in a fiscal year.

Walther served as director of U.S. Trade and Development Agency from 2008-2009 as an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, and on the board of directors for the Export-Import Bank of the United States from 2011-2013 as an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama.

He worked for 30 years at SBC Communications, starting as an engineer and eventually serving as vice president of corporate services and serving as chairman of SBC's Foundation.

Afterward, Sanders said she will announce Walther's successor as secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration early next week.

Walther will submit a resignation letter, effective Sunday, as secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, and his appointment as state treasurer will begin Monday, said Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning.

The state treasurer is paid a salary of $98,564 a year. Walther's salary as the finance department secretary is $191,884.58 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

Sanders is the second governor in more than 10 years to appoint a state treasurer.

In May 2013, then-Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe appointed former Legislative Auditor Charles Robinson of North Little Rock as state treasurer until January 2015 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Newport Democrat Martha Shoffner, a former state representative.

Shoffner resigned as state treasurer a day after a criminal complaint was filed against her in federal court. She was later sentenced to 30 months in prison after being convicted on federal bribery and extortion charges.

Amanda Carswell (left) hugs her father, Larry Walther, during a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Thursday announcing Walther as the new state treasurer. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





