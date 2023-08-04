Guilty plea in federal child porn case leaves Craighead County man facing possible 30-year sentence

A Craighead County man is facing as much as 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday in federal court to one count of production of child pornography.

Justin Lee Palmer, 44, of Jonesboro, came under investigation by the FBI in March 2020 after he was traced to a KIK Messenger account under the username, "skipdinnergetmethin" that had received child sexual abuse materials of a 9-year-old girl. After further investigation, court records said, the FBI learned that Palmer used that screen name to pose as a 15-year-old girl with anorexia, saying he would befriend teen and preteen girls online and offer to "coach" them into how to be anorexic and lose weight.

A search of Palmer's cell phone, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, turned up 38 images and 49 videos of a 12-to-14-year-old girl, 71 of which depicted the girl engaging in sexual acts or sexual poses.

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker told Palmer he is subject to a minimum 15-year prison term and ordered him to remain in federal custody until a sentencing date is set.



