DEAR HELOISE: When leaving your car to go shopping, put your keys somewhere on your body -- in a pocket or on a wristband or lanyard. If your purse is stolen, at least you have a way to get in your car and drive home. A thief might get your personal information, but you can cancel all your credit cards (be sure to call all card companies to let them know about the theft). You will also need a new driver's license, but at least they can't get into your home or steal your car.

-- Nancy R.,

Abilene, Texas

DEAR NANCY: Thank you for your hint. Another situation I often see is when women sit in their car, chatting away on their cellphones, balancing their checkbooks, or doing other things without paying attention to what's going on around them. This leaves them open to being carjacked, robbed or assaulted.

Please, ladies, once you get in your car, lock the door before you put on your seatbelt and leave the parking lot. Call friends or balance that checkbook at home. You'll be a lot safer there than where any thief can accost you.

DEAR HELOISE: My neighbor, who is elderly, asked me to look up a drug online that her doctor had prescribed for her. I looked it up and printed out all the information, then took it to her. She mentioned that she was having a terrible time with the drug because she thought it might be causing itching on her scalp. While I was there, I called her doctor and told them I thought she might be allergic to the drug. After some conversation, we realized the pharmacy had accidentally given her the wrong medication.

Pharmacies often get very busy, and mistakes can be made. So, my hint is this: If you have a son or daughter or a very good friend you can take with you on your visit to the doctor's, all the better. Question your doctor about your medication -- what it's supposed to do, how long it takes to see improvement in your condition, and the pros and cons of the drug.

If you have a computer, look up the drug. Check the name on the label and whether or not the directions for usage are the same as the doctor mentioned. If the drug causes you any problems, call your doctor immediately.

-- Roger Y.,

New Orleans

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com