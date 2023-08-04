Hog remembered for more than shot

FAYETTEVILLE -- Six future first-round NBA Draft picks played when the University of Arkansas took on No. 1 North Carolina at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Feb. 12, 1984.

None of them hit the game-winning shot.

The player who did was Razorbacks forward Charles Balentine, a 6-6 junior from Newport.

Balentine hit a short baseline jumper with four seconds left and the Razorbacks hung on to win 65-64 when Tar Heels guard Steve Hale -- a high school star from Tulsa who picked North Carolina over Arkansas -- missed a shot from the corner at the buzzer.

The first-round draft picks who played in the game were Alvin Robertson and Joe Kleine for Arkansas and Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins, Brad Daughtery and Joe Wolf for North Carolina.

"Every time I see that picture of Charles hitting the shot to win the game," Kleine said, "I think of how great it was that such a good guy got to experience that because of all the hard work he put in."

The Razorbacks and their fans won't ever forget Balentine's clutch shot, but it is being remembered with more emotion than ever after his death Wednesday at age 60.

"It was great that a kid from a small town in Arkansas hit a shot to beat a storied program like North Carolina," said Jim Counce, a heart surgeon in Northwest Arkansas who was a player and assistant coach for the Razorbacks. "I just could not be more sad that Charles is gone from us now.

"As far as former players, he was kind of the glue that kept a lot of us in touch and helped hold us together. He spent a lot of his time to do that, and he always did it in a very unselfish and non-promoting fashion.

"Charles was always, always a humble guy. I just can't believe he's gone."

Balentine, the manager of retail operations for Coulson Oil's Road Runner stores, died in Texarkana during a work trip.

No cause of death has been announced, but Balentine said in a 2009 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette article that he had suffered a stroke four years earlier.

Balentine, who lived in Springdale, is survived by his wife, Marie, daughter Bree and son James.

"Charles was a great guy and a great friend," said Kleine, who lives in Little Rock and is co-owner of Corky's Ribs and BBQ restaurants. "It just doesn't seem real what happened. We're all going to miss him very much."

Dudley Dawson, a long-time sportswriter in the state, and Balentine were best friends since meeting as fourth-graders and were basketball teammates up through their senior year at Newport High School.

In the summer of 1981, Balentine arrived on the Arkansas campus as a freshman player for Coach Eddie Sutton's Razorbacks and Dawson became a team manager.

"I've met a lot of people in my life, but I've never met as great a person as Charles," Dawson said. "You could be a guy he's known forever, or you could be a guy that just knew him from the shot, and he would treat you the same.

"Just an unbelievable person. My life was so fortunate to have him in it."

Kleine, a 6-11 center who played 15 seasons in the NBA, was getting ready to redshirt the 1981-82 school year as a sophomore after transferring to Arkansas from Notre Dame when he met Balentine.

The 1981-82 Razorbacks were loaded with talent. Other future NBA players in addition to Robertson and Kleine were Darrell Walker, Scott Hastings and Tony Brown.

"Our pickup games in the summer in Barnhill [Arena] were epic," Kleine said. "I remember Charles as a freshman just getting abused. I remember thinking to myself, 'I don't see him making it.'

"Everybody loved Charles, but I promise you his freshman year, nobody thought he would ever play. And if anybody says they thought he'd turn into the player he did, they're lying.

"But Charles attacked everything to get better every day. He wanted to play, and he kept working, and turned into himself a very, very good player."

Walker, the coach at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, played two seasons with Balentine at Arkansas.

"When Charles first got there, he had to wait his turn and develop into a better player, and obviously we all know he did that," Walker said. "He was a great team guy.

"I always called him 'Chucky Bone,' because he was skinny as heck when he first got there. Charles never had any problems on or off the court. This kid from Newport, Arkansas, loved being a Razorback."

Balentine played 104 games for the Razorbacks from the 1981-82 through 1984-85 seasons with 65 starts and averaged 7.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

As a senior, Balentine averaged 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. In 2013, he was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor.

Balentine was a sixth-round NBA Draft pick by the Sacramento Kings and played briefly in the CBA before beginning his business career with Walmart.

"I thought Charles embodied some of the best of all of us as far as Razorbacks are concerned," said Counce, a senior forward on Arkansas' 1978 Final Four team. "He was a great player and a great man. He had a lot of integrity.

"Charles was always outgoing, always glad to see everybody. He had a lot of enjoyment in life. He was one of those guys that made you feel good to be around him."

Before Counce went to medical school, his last season as an Arkansas assistant coach was Balentine's freshman year.

"Charles made himself into a very good player just really through sheer determination," Counce said. "He worked hard all the time."

In the 1984 Arkansas-North Carolina game, Jordan hit a jumper to give the Tar Heels a 64-63 lead with 1:13 left.

There was no shot clock at the time in college basketball. So after Sutton called timeout, the Razorbacks were able to run down the game clock.

"What Coach Sutton always taught was, 'Make the right play,' " Kleine said. "We wanted to get the ball into one of our best player's hands, and that was Alvin without a doubt."

If Robertson couldn't get a shot and find a path to the basket, the logical next moves were to try to get the ball inside to Kleine or to point guard Ricky Norton for a jumper.

"I was the fourth option," Balentine said in 1994 in an interview looking back on the game. "I wasn't really in the play."

Balentine got involved in the play when Matt Doherty left him to help defend Robertson, who then passed to Balentine on the baseline.

"I remember reaching out and saving the ball," Balentine said. "I had to shoot it because I knew time was running out."

Kleine was trying to shake free of Perkins around the basket.

"I was ducking into the post, but I had Perkins on my back," Kleine said. "Alvin jumped into the air and had great vision, and Charles was ready for the pass.

"That's the kind of thing Coach Sutton preached, was to be ready, and Charles was ready. He seized his opportunity so we could win the game."