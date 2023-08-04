Marjorie Perkins, 87, of Maine managed to fend off a teenage intruder in her home, and when he then told her he was "awfully hungry," she gave him peanut butter and honey crackers, two protein drinks and two tangerines, then dialed 911 and initiated a quick arrest.

Phillip Picone, a volunteer for Food Not Bombs, was found innocent of breaking the law by feeding homeless people near a Houston library, with the city vowing to still "vigorously pursue violations" as his attorney decried a measure that "criminalizes the Samaritan for giving."

Leona Azhar, 21, a volunteer from Malaysia, said "it's like a sauna" as thousands of teenagers sat in a sweltering field in rural South Korea for the opening ceremony of the World Scout Jamboree, with the heat sending 125 people to the hospital.

Gabriel Heaton of Sotheby's London said "this is the one that meant the most to him," singling out Freddie Mercury's Yamaha baby grand piano, valued as high as $3.8 million, from among the 1,400 estate items on exhibit ahead of a sale.

Cheunboran Chanborey, a Cambodian ambassador, hailed an "important step toward rectifying past injustices" as the National Gallery of Australia returns a bronze sculpture of the benevolent "lord who looks on from above" bought from a disgraced antiquities dealer.

Philip Evans of Greenpeace said, "We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist," after activists draped the country estate of Rishi Sunak, Britain's leader, in black fabric to protest a plan to expand drilling in the North Sea.

Raquel Davis, aboard a Delta flight from Atlanta that had just landed in New Orleans when a man cut himself and attacked an attendant before being subdued, said she was impressed with how the crew kept passengers calm and, weirdly, she said, "nobody was raising a ruckus."

Martin Vigil, 67, a retired Denver police detective who left his phone on a bus and then met up with the man who found it and demanded payment, was arrested after a gun clash at the Southwest Plaza Mall food court.

Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, of West Hartford, Conn., was detained without bail on charges that he got 370 fraudulent Home Depot credits worth $300,000 by dressing to look like a contractor, loading up expensive doors and immediately returning them without a receipt.