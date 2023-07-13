Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Picks and Odds

Two of the most polarizing figures in combat sports will step into a boxing ring on Saturday night in Dallas, where Jake Paul will face MMA legend Nate Diaz. Paul, fresh off of his appearance on the cover of SI, will attempt to avenge his first professional loss back in February against Tommy Fury. Diaz, who retired from the UFC in November, will be competing in his first professional boxing match.

There is no love lost between these two fighters or their camps, as evidenced by the massive brawl that took place at Thursdays press conference. Neither of these guys are scared to say what is on his mind and the lead up and trash talking has really helped sell this fight.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Best Bet: Jake Paul via KO -150

Courtesy Real Fight, Inc. Most Valuable Promotions

When placing my bets on this fight, I am going to look at history, and while Paul did suffer his first professional loss, it was against a legitimate pro in Fury. Pauls track record against former MMA fighters is flawless with wins against Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva. Diaz has looked out of place and awkward all week and while you can never count out the legend from Stockton, I do not see this fight ending well for him. I am just going to close my eyes and go with the smart bet here and take a good price of -150 for Paul to eventually get a knockout here.



Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Odds

Jake Paul ML -425

Nate Diaz ML +310

Jake Paul via DEC +300

Jake Paul via KO -150

Nate Diaz via DEC +800

Nate Diaz via KO +600

